New North School Principal for the 2023-2024 School Year
During our regular board meeting on January 18th, Warsaw R-IX School District hired Raini Ward to be our North School Principal for the 2023-2024 school year. Mrs. Ward’s first official day will be August 1st, 2023. Raini Ward is currently the K-12 Principal for the Climax Springs School District....
Clinton Sunrise Optimist Club Awards Contest Winners at Leesville School
Members of the Clinton Sunrise Optimist Club concluded their Substance Abuse Poster Contest on January 18th by presenting the winning students at Leesville School with their prizes. Optimists presenting the prizes were President Tim Powell, Board Member Don Eaton and Secretary Sandi Cox. The winners for each category are listed...
GVMH “Speakeasy Gala”
Golden Valley Memorial Healthcare is pleased to announce that their “Speakeasy Gala” will be held on Saturday, March 4th, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Benson Center. Wear your ‘20’s attire or formal wear and join them for dinner, live music and THE BIG REVEAL. Please RSVP by February 22 to Sarah Duncan, Foundation Director, at 660.890.7108.
Clinton Historic Half Marathon & 5k Becomes Part of the New Hometown Series
EXCITING NEWS!! The Clinton Historic Half Marathon & 5k is apart of the new Hometown Series!. The Series kicks off on February 25 with the John Brown Half Marathon and continues through November 18 at the Lagerhead Half Marathon. There are a total of seven races in the Series and participants must complete five of them to qualify for the Series medal. KC Running Company is asking Series registrants to sign up for free at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/KansasCity/HometownHalfMarathonSeries, so they know who is pursuing the Series challenge, and also sign up for each Series race they would like to participate in directly with that race. There is a Facebook page for people to follow for information about the Series events at https://www.facebook.com/HometownHalfSeries/
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber of Commerce
The 82nd Annual Clinton Chamber Banquet was Thursday night at the Benson Center. We had a great turnout with great food from Powell Meats. Thanks to Tim Glasscock for being Master of Ceremonies, the CHS Band and David Cummings for the entertainment, the CHS JROTC for the presentation of colors, Johnny Crawford for singing the National Anthem and Pastor Monty Stratton for the invocation. Our speakers included Mayor Carla Moberly and Economic Development Director Mark Dawson. Past-President Daniel Dody talked about last year’s accomplishments and 2023 President Adam Cummings spoke on “Ensuring a Brighter Future”. The CHS Band was our Citizens of the Year winner…our Volunteer of the Year was Bill Thole…Ambassador of the Year was Amber Hansen…and the Business of the Year for 2022 was Cindy Wirsig with C Squared. If you would like to get involved with YOUR Chamber of Commerce, stop by 200 South Main or call 660-885-8166.
Clinton Police Arrest Report (01/20)
Jarrod Marshall Black of Clinton, MO was arrested on 1/6/2023 for a DWI, driving while revoked/suspended, following too close, and failure to maintain financial responsibility. Michael Travis Glaesemann of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 01/06/2023 for an arrest warrant in another jurisdiction. Clayton Russell Decker of Calhoun, MO...
