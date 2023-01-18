EXCITING NEWS!! The Clinton Historic Half Marathon & 5k is apart of the new Hometown Series!. The Series kicks off on February 25 with the John Brown Half Marathon and continues through November 18 at the Lagerhead Half Marathon. There are a total of seven races in the Series and participants must complete five of them to qualify for the Series medal. KC Running Company is asking Series registrants to sign up for free at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/KansasCity/HometownHalfMarathonSeries, so they know who is pursuing the Series challenge, and also sign up for each Series race they would like to participate in directly with that race. There is a Facebook page for people to follow for information about the Series events at https://www.facebook.com/HometownHalfSeries/

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO