walterborolive.com
H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire
Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
live5news.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Council Meeting Notes
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Colleton Council met for its monthly meeting. Recently elected and sworn-in council members Scott Biering and Jimmy “Bubba” Trippe were in attendance. With the new changes in board members, Councilman Steven D. Murdaugh was elected to serve as the new chairman, and Councilman Phillip M. Taylor, Sr. was elected to serve as the new vice-chairman.
live5news.com
Tri-County area in low and medium levels in latest COVID data
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s latest COVID tracking map shows three counties in South Carolina are in high levels of COVID-19, but none of them are in the Tri-County area. The CDC’s latest data, released Thursday, shows Charleston and Berkeley Counties in low...
walterborolive.com
Parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
On Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 sponsored the 35th annual MLK parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The MLK Parade Marshal was Reverend Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. Robinson is a former...
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
live5news.com
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been more than seven years since a driver passing by on Sandy Run Road discovered 19-year-old from Hampton County lying dead in the road. The body was later identified as Stephen Smith. Smith is remembered as shy but a jokester and always willing to...
walterborolive.com
Additional Parking Opportunities Available
Colleton Parking Management, LLC a new local parking management company has entered into an agreement with “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” to manage different parking lots in Walterboro. “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” owner Mark Wysong states “We are offering solutions to the upcoming traffic congestion in light of the Murdaugh trial and upcoming events such as the rice festival and any in the future designed to bring tourism into our area that will need reliable parking so that our local business and community can function with an increase in visitors.”
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
walterborolive.com
Lowcountry African American Cultural Arts Festival
February is Black History Month, and a group of concerned citizens has chosen to celebrate this month by coordinating the “Lowcountry African American Cultural Arts Festival.” During the festival we will recognize gifted and talented artists in the Lowcountry who embrace the African American culture. Several artists and...
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
WRDW-TV
One person dead following car accident in Barnwell County Friday Night
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a multi-vehicle traffic accident in Barnwell County Friday night. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involving a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox, Ford F150 pickup truck, and Ford F250 pickup truck, happened just after 8:30 p.m. Friday. The crash...
Nine SC Barbecue Eateries Made the “South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints” List for 2023
South Carolina is known for a lot of things. It is one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, and one of the hottest vacation spots in the southeast, and many consider it one of the best places to settle down and raise a family. However, SC is also the birthplace of American Style barbecue, so it should not come as a surprise that "The Palmetto State" has nine barbecue eateries that made "The South's Top 50 Barbecue Joints" list created by a major national publication! In this article, we will take a look at which publication made the list as well as see which nine SC barbecue eateries made the cut!
