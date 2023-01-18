Read full article on original website
Freeman scores 30, Milwaukee downs Youngstown State 88-75
MILWAUKEE (AP) — BJ Freeman's 30 points led Milwaukee over Youngstown State 88-75 on Saturday night. Freeman had six rebounds and 11 assists for the Panthers (14-6, 8-2 Horizon League). Kentrell Pullian scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Ahmad Rand recorded 12 points and was 5 of 8 shooting and 2 of 3 from the free throw line.
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Philip Barbour girls basketball team's point guard Braylyn S…
Muhammad scores 20 to lead Troy over UL Monroe 77-53
TROY, Ala. (AP) — Aamer Muhammad scored 20 points to guide Troy over UL Monroe 77-53 on Saturday. Muhammad shot 6 for 11 from the floor (5 for 9 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Trojans (13-8, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference). Zay Williams added 14 points and seven rebounds. Christyon Eugene shot 6 of 8 and scored 13.
Tulsa 81, Tulane 79, OT
TULANE (12-7) Holloway 4-7 3-5 11, Cook 6-17 10-11 23, Forbes 3-14 2-4 8, James 5-10 2-2 13, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pope 4-7 1-2 12, Coleman 3-7 0-0 8, Days 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 27-65 18-25 79.
Belmont 78, Bradley 76
BELMONT (15-6) Friberg 5-9 0-0 15, Tyson 5-11 2-2 15, Brauns 1-5 0-1 2, Davidson 3-7 1-1 7, Sheppard 7-16 6-6 23, Gillespie 1-6 0-0 2, Jakubicek 5-8 0-0 10, Sabin 0-1 0-0 0, Shanks 0-1 1-2 1, Bellinger 1-1 0-0 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 10-12 78.
Drake 97, Evansville 61
DRAKE (15-6) Brodie 8-12 1-1 17, Penn 6-8 0-0 13, Sturtz 4-6 1-1 9, Wilkins 3-8 0-0 9, DeVries 8-16 1-1 23, Ferguson 4-6 2-3 10, Enright 1-3 0-0 2, Djamgouz 3-6 2-2 11, Burns 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-67 7-8 97.
