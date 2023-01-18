SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Deeper than average snow has created a livestock concern for the South Dakota Department of Transportation. The DOT says snowstorms that have moved through the state could lead to livestock having the ability to get out of fenced in areas. Officials are asking landowners with land directly adjacent to Interstate 90 or Interstate 29 to contact their local DOT office before putting livestock out to pasture. The South Dakota DOT says their staff will work with landowners to assess snow levels and fencing.

SOUTH DAKOTA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO