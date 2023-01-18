Read full article on original website
1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested. According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting
DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
Multiple arrests made in Corrigan
Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
2 Men Arrested After 31 Gallons Of “Lean” Seized in East Texas
Promethazine, a prescription antihistamine medicine is sometimes mixed with the opioid cough medicine codeine for a combination known on the street as "Lean", "Drank" Or "Sizzurp". A couple of guys from the Midwest who were far away from home found themselves sitting in an East Texas jail facing a ton...
Cherokee County Chase
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite...
Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt
On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
1 injured, 1 arrested in Angelina County after shooting
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man is being treated at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound Tuesday night, according to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said there was a disturbance between the man and two women around 10 p.m. in the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive, and as a result […]
Rusk Co RV Fire
The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim....
3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
Man arrested after chase, 77 pounds of marijuana allegedly found in car in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested after a chase, and 77 pounds of marijuana was allegedly found in his car in East Texas, said DPS. On Jan. 16, a DPS trooper tried to pull over a 2015 Hyundai Sonata for a traffic violation around 10:30 p.m. in Smith County on County Road […]
Suspect leads police on high-speed chase for more than an hour through Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - An attempted traffic stop turned into pursuit Wednesday night after the driver refused to stop for a speeding violation. According to police, the incident started in New Summerfield when officers tried to conduct a routine traffic stop for speeding. Police say the driver did not stop and attempted to evade police.
Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
Shelby County constable arrests man accused of stealing over $10K of fuel at Timpson Quick Stop
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in jail, arrested over what authorities say is a diesel fuel theft ring. Shelby County Constable for precinct five, Josh Tipton Says his office had been investigating the thefts for months. Tipton says these thefts at the Quick Stop in Timpson total for over $10,000.
Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.
K9’s & Heroes founder arrested for animal cruelty in Arp months after animal seizure
ARP, Texas (KETK) – Founder of local nonprofit K9’s & Heroes was arrested in Arp on Tuesday on a misdemeanor animal cruelty warrant after the Smith County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation in August. According to Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin, his office was contacted by animal control for a welfare check they were doing […]
1 person flown to East Texas hospital after pin-in crash
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – One person was flown to an East Texas hospital after a pin-in crash Thursday morning. The Crims Chapel and Elderville Fire Departments said they responded to the wreck in Rusk County on State Highway 322 near County Road 240 around 1:23 a.m. The car flipped over in the crash. First […]
1 in custody following East Texas multi-county, high-speed chase
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One person was detained after a high-speed chase that spanned four East Texas counties Wednesday night. According to Nacogdoches County Pct. 3 Constable Roger Dudley, around 9:30 p.m., the chase started in Jacksonville when a vehicle headed west toward Palestine at speeds reaching 115 MPH. Constable...
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
