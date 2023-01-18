ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTRE

1 dead, 1 arrested in Diboll shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - A Friday morning shooting ended with one dead and another arrested. According to a social media post by the Diboll Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Lynn Street. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the...
DIBOLL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

1 dead, 1 arrested after East Texas shooting

DIBOLL, Texas (KETK) – One person died after a shooting in East Texas on Friday. The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. in the 700 block of Lynn Street, the Diboll Police Department said. A victim died due to their injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene, according to authorities. A suspect was reportedly arrested […]
DIBOLL, TX
East Texas News

Multiple arrests made in Corrigan

Three Corrigan men were arrested while law enforcement executed a warrant Monday in north Polk County. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office, along with Corrigan Police Department, executed a warrant service at a residence off of Pipeline Road in Corrigan. Deputies were advised that there were multiple subjects with active felony warrants, living at the residence.
CORRIGAN, TX
KTRE

Cherokee County Chase

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. Longview’s McCann Road bridge construction advancing despite...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Lengthy Dodge Hellcat Pursuit Ends With Lufkin, Texas Manhunt

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023 a Red Dodge Charger Hellcat raced through Lufkin. Officers who were engaged in the pursuit lost sight of the supercharged vehicle near the city limits of Lufkin. Many citizens reported seeing the Hellcat going through Lufkin. It is hard to miss a TorRed Hellcat barreling...
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Rusk Co RV Fire

The home was located in the 100 block of County Road 3815. Bullard Fire, Smith County Fire, Flint-Gresham Fire, North Cherokee County VFD, Bullard police, and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office were called to respond. |. “The bridge deck itself over the trail was poured a little bit too...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KTRE

Man hospitalized after shooting in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In the 800 block of Spring Lake Drive in Lufkin, authorities arrested 38-year-old Brianna Guzman of Lufkin after responding to a disturbance call Tuesday night. Angelina County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mark Mclin says the another call followed up saying there was a wounded victim....
LUFKIN, TX
CBS19

3 people in custody after standoff situation in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three people were arrested after a search warrant turned into a standoff situation in Cherokee County. Sheriff Brent Dickson with Cherokee County said a search warrant issued and executed by the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office and the Jacksonville Police Department on CR 4126 at around 5:30 p.m. The search warrant was issued for stolen property in the area.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
CBS19

Firefighters extinguish large warehouse fire in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Firefighters extinguished a large warehouse fire Thursday night in Anderson County. Anderson County Emergency Management Coordinator Christina Crockett said several volunteer fire departments responded to the scene of a warehouse fire around 10 p.m. The crews formed a water shuttle detail to continuously supply four ladder trucks and put out the blaze.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Woman Shot In Diana

A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
DIANA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy