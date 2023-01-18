Colleton Parking Management, LLC a new local parking management company has entered into an agreement with “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” to manage different parking lots in Walterboro. “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” owner Mark Wysong states “We are offering solutions to the upcoming traffic congestion in light of the Murdaugh trial and upcoming events such as the rice festival and any in the future designed to bring tourism into our area that will need reliable parking so that our local business and community can function with an increase in visitors.”

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO