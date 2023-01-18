Read full article on original website
walterborolive.com
H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire
Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
live5news.com
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
Stolen kitten returned to Dorchester Paws
UPDATE: Dorchester Paws said the stolen kitten has been returned. — DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester Paws is pleading for the safe return of a Siamese kitten they said was recently stolen from the shelter. Leaders there said the kitten, named Walker, was reserved and waiting to be taken to live with his sister […]
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
live5news.com
Lowcountry attorney offers insight into high-profile Alex Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Six months after former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh was charged with killing his wife and son, his trial is set to begin on Monday in Colleton County. Typically, murder trials in South Carolina last a week or so. But Murdaugh’s double murder trial is expected to...
live5news.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday in remembrance of Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Flags atop government buildings will be flown at half-staff Friday to honor a longtime Lowcountry politician. Arthur Ravenel, Jr. died Monday at 95. South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster ordered the flags be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset “in recognition of his extraordinary legacy and lifetime of service to the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.”
live5news.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
Court TV
SC v. Alex Murdaugh: Murdaugh Family Murders
WALTERBORO, S.C. (Court TV) — The once-prominent heir to a low country legal dynasty is facing life in prison if convicted of murdering his wife and youngest son. Disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh, 54, is accused of fatally shooting 52-year-old Maggie Murdaugh and 22-year-old Paul Murdaugh on June 7, 2021. Their bodies were found near the dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton.
live5news.com
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been more than seven years since a driver passing by on Sandy Run Road discovered 19-year-old from Hampton County lying dead in the road. The body was later identified as Stephen Smith. Smith is remembered as shy but a jokester and always willing to...
walterborolive.com
Murdaugh’s defense and prosecution teams
On Monday, Jan. 23 the jury selection process will begin for the highly anticipated murder trial scheduled for former South Carolina attorney, Richard “Alex” Murdaugh, who has been formally disbarred from practice. Murdaugh comes from a prominent family in the Lowcountry that has practiced law for multiple generations.
live5news.com
National, local media to converge in Walterboro for Murdaugh murder trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of the local and national media are expected to converge on the Town of Walterboro ahead of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial next week. The town of less than 6,000 people will be teeming with journalists for at least three weeks. CBS News will have crews stationed at the Colleton County Courthouse during the trial.
blufftontoday.com
Jasper County mother reflects on loss of son one year later
It has been just over a year since Deanna Frazier and Andraye Robinson lost their 5-year-old son, DeAndre Robinson. The couple remembered him in a special way this past December at the exact time their son passed away on Dec. 28, 2021. Robinson died after a bullet came through the...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
live5news.com
Family, friends remember longtime Lowcountry politician Arthur Ravenel Jr.
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Lowcountry native Arthur Ravenel Jr., a well-known politician who led the push to secure funding for the bridge between Charleston and Mount Pleasant that bears his name, was laid to rest Friday. Ravenel died Monday at the age of 95. Mourners gathered at the French Huguenot...
Leslie Jones bringing comedy tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy nominee, Leslie Jones, will bring her comedy act to Charleston this summer. Jones, who is currently guest hosting on Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost between […]
Summerville, January 21 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Summerville. The Ashley Ridge High School basketball team will have a game with Summerville High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00. The Fort Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Cane Bay High School on January 20, 2023, 17:30:00.
What is targeting animals at a Holly Hill farm?
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (WCBD) – Owners of a Lowcountry farm and petting zoo are working to figure out what has been killing several of their animals. Anna Desuyo, owner of Crosswind Farm Mobile Petting Zoo, told News 2 that more than a dozen of their animals have been killed in the past week. All of […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
walterborolive.com
Colleton County Council Meeting Notes
On Tuesday, Jan. 10 the Colleton Council met for its monthly meeting. Recently elected and sworn-in council members Scott Biering and Jimmy “Bubba” Trippe were in attendance. With the new changes in board members, Councilman Steven D. Murdaugh was elected to serve as the new chairman, and Councilman Phillip M. Taylor, Sr. was elected to serve as the new vice-chairman.
