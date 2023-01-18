The brewery and restaurant complex will bring economic growth and new entertainment opportunities this spring. Watterson Brands is pleased to announce The Bank, a 13-million-dollar investment at 59 Pope Ave., will open to the public later this spring. The 17,000 square foot former Bank of America building turn brewery, beer garden and restaurant complex will include indoor and outdoor seating, Side Hustle Brewing Company craft brews on tap and available in cans to-go, outdoor activities including a family zone and band shell, a merchandise shop, and four dining options: Taco Bills, Bank Burgers, Pizza Co., and Benjamin’s seafood truck. Additional beverage and dining options will be located on the exterior of the main building to provide customers an enhanced experience.

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO