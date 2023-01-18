Read full article on original website
Virginia woman rolls her husband over 39 times with her SUV after waking him up to see her grandmother in bed with him.Majestic NewsRichmond, VA
A survey says Richmond, Virginia is the fourth loneliest city in AmericaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Trial of Black soldier suing police over violent stop in Va. beginsNorthville HeraldRichmond, VA
Cops Hurt 12-Year-Old Boy With Autism. Was That Right?Chibuzo NwachukuRichmond, VA
Virginia Union University held the 45th Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Leaders CelebrationMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
NBC12
‘The nation was shocked’: Army Lt. files motion for new trial following verdict
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The attorneys representing Lt. Caron Nazario filed a motion for a new trial on Friday, followed by an unwanted verdict by a jury earlier this week. “He was shocked, everybody was shocked, the nation was shocked,” Tom Roberts, who co-represents Nazario, said. Roberts said letting...
NBC12
Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
Officer fires gun during mental health call off Richmond-Henrico Turnpike
Shots were fired by a Henrico Police officer during a mental health call for service early Friday morning.
Richmond house flipper sentenced to 9 years in prison
Josh Romano, a one-time high-profile Richmond house flipper, has been sentenced to a term of nine years in federal prison.
fredericksburg.today
Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline
In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
Suspect who escaped police custody charged in home invasion
Dashawn Hunter, the man who escaped police custody with handcuffs attached Wednesday night that was later captured across the street from Henrico Police headquarters, is facing new charges.
Ex-Con Driving Around With Small Cache Of Weapons In VA Gets Seven Years In Prison
A convicted felon is heading back to prison after being caught with a veritable mobile cache of weapons in Virginia, federal officials announced.Richmond resident Marquis Bonhomme, 23, has been sentenced to 92 months in prison for the illegal possession of firearms, including a machine gun conversi…
nkccnews.com
Attempted murder charge dropped, but Richmond woman still faces unlawful wounding in Charles City
While a Richmond woman is no longer facing an attempted murder charge, she is still subject to an unlawful wounding conviction if she fails to complete requirements set forth by the court. Kallie Lynn Odell, 30, of the 6200 block of Glenway Drive, entered guilty pleas to one count each...
Suspect accused of multiple East Brookland Park Boulevard armed robberies
Police are currently searching for a male suspected of performing multiple armed robberies off of East Brookland Park Boulevard in the past two months.
Credit card skimmer discovered at Virginia gas station
Deputies with the Spotsylvania Sheriff's Office the credit card skimmer was removed from pump 7 at Valero FasMart on 5022 Plank Road just after 11:15 a.m.
Virginia woman killed in fiery Dinwiddie crash
The crash caused Crowder-Miller to overcorrect to the left, which then led to her car crashing into trees on the side of the road. The car then caught on fire.
WECT
‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia man sentenced to nine years in prison in $1.2M construction loan fraud scheme
A Chesterfield man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution to victims. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Joshua Brian Romano, 40, owned businesses that purchased, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. Romano funded this work via construction loans that were held in escrow in the trust account of a Chesterfield County law firm.
hstoday.us
Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order
LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
NBC12
Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
How Hopewell deputies hope to curb escalating gun violence
The escalated gun violence in the city of Hopewell has left many who live and work there afraid with Hopewell Police feeling overwhelmed at times from all the violence.
Vigil honors man, woman killed in Hopewell 'rolling gun battle'
"Folks came out to show the community, show the family they are not alone and I think the family found comfort in that,” Hopewell Police Chief A.J. Starke said.
RPD investigating 'suspicious' death at apartment, Crime Insider sources say
When officers entered the apartment, Crime Insider sources said they found a man in his 50s dead with what appeared to be head trauma.
Video Shows Brawl At Spotsylvania HS That Left Teen Hospitalized
Parents are demanding safety improvements after a violent fight caught on video sent at least one student to the hospital with head injuries, reports NBC 4. The fight broke out at Riverbend High School before classes started on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The video shows several students punching each o…
