ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC12

Hampton man charged in fight with Henrico officers

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Hampton man is now in custody after a fight with two Henrico police officers overnight. Police say they got a mental health call for service just after midnight on Friday. Two officers found 31-year-old Mark P. Failey in a vehicle on Richmond-Henrico Turnpike near the...
HAMPTON, VA
fredericksburg.today

Two arrested for home invasion robbery in Caroline

In late November, the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call for the report of an armed robbery of a residence in Sparta. The 69-year-old victim reported that around 4 a.m., two masked and armed men broke into his home, assaulted him, held him at gunpoint, then stole firearms, collector coins, and money from the residence. After obtaining over 25 search warrants and court orders for various types of records and video footage, the Caroline Sheriff’s Office identified two suspects.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WECT

‘Great sadness’: Police K-9 dies unexpectedly

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT/Gray News) - A police department in Virginia announced one of its police dogs has died. The Chesterfield Police Department said its team is mourning the loss of their K-9 Kona after she died unexpectedly Friday morning. “It is with great sadness that we share the loss of...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Virginia man sentenced to nine years in prison in $1.2M construction loan fraud scheme

A Chesterfield man was sentenced Thursday to nine years in federal prison for conspiracy and wire fraud and ordered to pay over $1.2 million in restitution to victims. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Joshua Brian Romano, 40, owned businesses that purchased, rehabilitated and sold homes around Richmond. Romano funded this work via construction loans that were held in escrow in the trust account of a Chesterfield County law firm.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
hstoday.us

Virginia Father and Son Arrested on Felony Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach

A father and son from Virginia have been arrested on felony charges for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including the assault of law enforcement officers. Their actions, and the actions of others, disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
RICHMOND, VA
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

South Hill man charged with violation of a protective order

LAWRENCEVILLE – Norman Rice, 49, from South Hill, Virginia is charged with violation of a protective order at 12:42 p.m. on Jan. 3, 2023. Captain Brad Evans with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant A. D. Peter was dispatched to Christanna Highway for a call about a violation of an emergency protective order. The reporting party stated her brother was at the residence while the emergency protective order was in place. Dispatch emailed a copy of the emergency protective or4der to Peter and he verified that the emergency protective order was in place until Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. Also in the EPO it showed that the caller was granted the residence and Rice was not to be at the residence.
SOUTH HILL, VA
NBC12

Convicted felon sentenced to 7 years on gun, accessory posession charges

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Richmond man was sentenced to 92 months in prison after police discovered he was a convicted felon illegally possessing a machine gun conversion device and other weapons. According to court documents, on July 14, 2021, Marquis Bonhomme, 23, was arrested by Richmond Police during a traffic...
RICHMOND, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy