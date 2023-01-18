Read full article on original website
Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
walterborolive.com
H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire
Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench
Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.
Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
live5news.com
Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
live5news.com
SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
walterborolive.com
Parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.
On Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 sponsored the 35th annual MLK parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The MLK Parade Marshal was Reverend Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. Robinson is a former...
live5news.com
SLED ‘making progress’ on Stephen Smith case; Family still in the dark
HAMPTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It’s been more than seven years since a driver passing by on Sandy Run Road discovered 19-year-old from Hampton County lying dead in the road. The body was later identified as Stephen Smith. Smith is remembered as shy but a jokester and always willing to...
walterborolive.com
Additional Parking Opportunities Available
Colleton Parking Management, LLC a new local parking management company has entered into an agreement with “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” to manage different parking lots in Walterboro. “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” owner Mark Wysong states “We are offering solutions to the upcoming traffic congestion in light of the Murdaugh trial and upcoming events such as the rice festival and any in the future designed to bring tourism into our area that will need reliable parking so that our local business and community can function with an increase in visitors.”
counton2.com
SCHP: Child hit by car while biking on Nexton Parkway Ext.
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville. According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was traveling north on...
charlestondaily.net
Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023
Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
abcnews4.com
Gunman from Charleston charged after barricading self in West Columbia Hotel
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia officials have charged the 34-year-old man who barricaded himself inside of a West Columbia hotel, leading to an hours-long standoff with law enforcement before arrested. According to a statement from West Columbia police, Jonathan Saylor of Charleston will be charged with attempted...
live5news.com
Facility to add gates at main entrances after hit and run, Live 5 investigation
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Changes are coming to a state-run facility after one of its residents was able to escape and was then struck by a car. Documents show that the Coastal Regional Center approved a $49,950 purchase to build gates at its two front entrances off of Miles Jamison Road.
abcnews4.com
Car crashes into utility pole on Cypress Campground Road in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to a crash between a car and utility pole in Berkeley County Thursday morning. The collision scene is on Cypress Campground Road and Rabon Run, approximately six miles east of Ridgeville. There's no word on...
Missing dog reunited with North Charleston family after more than three years
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A North Charleston family’s dog, Roc, went missing from their home in 2019. Now, nearly three and half years later, the family has been reunited with their beloved pet. According to Berkeley Animal Center, Roc was found as a stray in St. Stephens by a Berkeley County Animal Control Officer. “Because […]
Altercation led to lockdown at Joint Base Charleston on Friday afternoon
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon following an altercation between two individuals. Officials with Joint Base Charleston told News 2 the altercation happened in the parking lot of an on-base fitness center, where one of the individuals involved threatened the other with a firearm. No shots were […]
Leslie Jones bringing comedy tour to Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy nominee, Leslie Jones, will bring her comedy act to Charleston this summer. Jones, who is currently guest hosting on Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost between […]
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023
01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
