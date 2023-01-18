ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walterboro, SC

live5news.com

Steve LaPrad breaks silence after resigning from Ft. Dorchester

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the first time since resigning as the head football coach at Ft. Dorchester on Wednesday, then resigning as the school’s athletic director on Thursday, Steve LaPrad has broken his silence. In a 25-minute video released by LG Alliance Productions, the company that handles the...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

H&D’s Della Robertson is ready to retire

Long-standing traditions, hometown values, and a legacy of helping others are what Della Robertson has emulated for 29 years of service through H & D Super Market in Walterboro. From the community’s standpoint, what people remember most about Robertson are the random acts of kindness that she has paid forward...
WALTERBORO, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Man on a bench

Who is this man on a bench and where is this statue located? Might be tough. Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Another old picture,” was the old Charleston Orphan House, which Summerville resident Daniel Prohaska reminded us was the first public orphanage in the United States. “The statue is one of William Pitt the Elder (1708–1778), first Earl of Chatham, British Secretary of State and then Prime Minister of Great Britain, who was largely responsible for the repeal of the Stamp Act of 1765. It stood in front of the Orphan House from 1808 to 1881. It has had many homes, including the Charleston Museum for a time, and is today inside the restored Charleston County Judicial Center at the corner of Broad and Meeting streets.”
CHARLESTON, SC
WBTW News13

New Topgolf location opens in South Carolina

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Topgolf, the popular golf entertainment leader, opened a new venue Friday in South Carolina. Topgolf opened its 87th location in North Charleston just outside the Tanger Outlets on International Boulevard. The new location, located near the Charleston Area Convention Center, has 72 climate-controlled hitting bays on two levels with interactive […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
mountpleasantmagazine.com

Funeral Service for Congressman Arthur Ravenel, Jr.

Charleston, January 18 – The family of Arthur Ravenel, Jr. would like to thank the Lowcountry community for the outpouring of love and support that we have received over the past few days. We have been so touched by your words and stories of “Cousin Arthur” – he was the most cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and cousin.
CHARLESTON, SC
WJBF

Three-vehicle accident leaves one person dead in Barnwell County

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead following a three-vehicle accident that occurred in Barnwell County Friday night. According to Master Trooper James Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox SUV, 2015 Ford F150 truck and a 2015 Ford F250 truck. The three vehicles were traveling […]
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Charleston woman celebrates 100th birthday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston woman is celebrating a milestone birthday, turning 100 years old on Tuesday. Mary L. Smith Taylor turned 100 years old Tuesday. Born and raised in Charleston, Taylor is a mother to 10, a grandmother and great grandmother. She’s been a member of Shiloh A.M.E....
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

SCDOT: Crash on I-26 WB cleared

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on I-26, Thursday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-26 near Ashley Phosphate Road. The crash blocked two of the middle lanes, according to the Department of Transportation map. No word yet on if...
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Parade to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

On Sunday, Jan. 15 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. the Walterboro Shrine Club of Arabian Temple #139 sponsored the 35th annual MLK parade, honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The MLK Parade Marshal was Reverend Evon Arrington Robinson, Sr. Robinson is a former...
WALTERBORO, SC
walterborolive.com

Additional Parking Opportunities Available

Colleton Parking Management, LLC a new local parking management company has entered into an agreement with “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” to manage different parking lots in Walterboro. “Make Walterboro Better, LLC” owner Mark Wysong states “We are offering solutions to the upcoming traffic congestion in light of the Murdaugh trial and upcoming events such as the rice festival and any in the future designed to bring tourism into our area that will need reliable parking so that our local business and community can function with an increase in visitors.”
WALTERBORO, SC
counton2.com

SCHP: Child hit by car while biking on Nexton Parkway Ext.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating Wednesday after a child was hit while riding a bike in Summerville. According to SCHP, the juvenile was riding along the Nexton Parkway Extension near Cane Bay Boulevard around 4:20 p.m. The juvenile was traveling north on...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

Charleston Mimosa Fest – Saturday, February 18, 2023

Mimosa Fest Featuring DJ CabanaVibez coming to the Charleston Music Farm on Saturday, February 18, 2023. When: Saturday, February 18 , 2023 – Doors Open at – 11:00 AM / Event at 12 PM. Where: Charleston Music Farm – 32 Ann Street, Charleston, SC, 29403. Cost: $15...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Leslie Jones bringing comedy tour to Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday Night Live alum and three-time Emmy nominee, Leslie Jones, will bring her comedy act to Charleston this summer. Jones, who is currently guest hosting on Comedy Central’s ‘The Daily Show,’ is set to perform at the Charleston Music Hall on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets will cost between […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

CRIME REPORTS: 1/19/2023

01/11/23-WALTERBORO: At approximately 7:31 p.m. an officer responded to Proctor Street regarding a stolen bike. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Southland regarding items being stolen from an apartment. 01/12/23-WALTERBORO: An officer responded to Briarleaf Circle regarding two vehicles shooting at each other while traveling down industrial Road. One of the...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC

