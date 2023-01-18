Read full article on original website
WGAU
One more weekend of early voting in special House election in Barrow, Jackson counties
There is one more Saturday for casting ballots as week two of early voting comes to a close in Georgia House District 119. Voters in Barrow and Jackson counties are choosing from a field of seven candidates in a special election that will be decided on January 31. The winner fills the seat left empty after the arrest of state Rep-elect Danny Rampey, who stepped aside after theft charges were leveled in December.
accesswdun.com
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO
Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility
ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
capitol-beat.org
Georgia women’s prison to be downsized, inmates to transfer to former federal lockup
ATLANTA— The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) plans to significantly downsize the largest women’s prison in Georgia and replace most of its capacity with a new prison. The Lee Arrendale State Prison, located in Habersham County, has a 1,476-inmate capacity. Under the latest GDC budget proposal, it would...
FoCo Commissioners approve controversial industrial park, new housing development
(Forsyth County, GA) Two major developments were approved during the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners meeting on Thursday, January 20, one of which has been the center of a heated debate in the community.
wuga.org
ACC Transit Seeking Public Input on Transit Plan
Athens-Clarke County Transit is seeking public input as the system develops its five-year plan for the organization. The Transit Development Update, or TDP, must comply with federal and state guidelines. Members of the community will have multiple opportunities to weigh in on the plan, they include an online survey available...
‘We need an independent investigation:’ Protest supporter says those arrested did not deserve it
ATLANTA — Outside the DeKalb County Jail, supporters gathered and made noise, hoping those above could hear their support. One supporter, Misty Novitch, told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m. that those arrested do not deserve it. “The state of Georgia is trying to...
wrwh.com
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner
(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
Police all over metro Atlanta increase security ahead of possible protests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — Police agencies across Metro Atlanta area are on high alert, Friday night. From Atlanta to Cobb County, to Dekalb County, “We want to make sure that the community, feels safe,” said Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos. Dekalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos...
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder
ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
fox5atlanta.com
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison
AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Monroe Local News
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks
Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
wgxa.tv
Jasper Co. parents outraged over buses not running, despite school being back in session
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Conflict over whether to return to the classroom erupted Tuesday afternoon after it was decided students would go back to the books in Jasper County. Just last week, an EF-1 tornado ripped throughout the town leaving several roads impassable, power lines down, and cell service nonexistent.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Devin Willock’s father sets record straight about legal action following fatal crash
Devin Willock’s father remains with the family in Gainesville, Georgia following the fatal wreck early Sunday morning that claimed his son’s life. The father added that he knows nothing of lawyers or press conferences in a report from the AJC following an announcement about a Thursday press conference to discuss legal action in the case.
Law firm representing family of UGA player killed in crash abruptly cancels plans for legal action
ATHENS, Ga. — Lawyers for the family of Devin Willock announced Thursday that they are not pursuing legal action after his death in a car crash last weekend, despite an earlier announcement that they planned to. Channel 2′s Tom Regan was in Athens, where attorneys with Go Big Injury...
Details trickle out after deadly encounter at Atlanta training center site
Details surrounding the deadly encounter near the planned site of Atlanta’s public safety center continued to trickle ou...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens
Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
FOX Carolina
Hart Co. Officials: Arrests made after 40 lbs. of Marijuana, more contraband recovered
HART COUNTY, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Hart County Sheriff’s Office says two people are now in custody after more than 40 pounds of “High-quality” Marijuana and other contraband were recovered. Deputies say on Tuesday, Jan. 17, GBI Agents and Hart County Investigators conducted a search warrant...
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
Roswell church planning mixed-use redevelopment for shopping center in $13M purchase
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect to correct purchasers’ of the property....
