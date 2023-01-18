ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

One more weekend of early voting in special House election in Barrow, Jackson counties

There is one more Saturday for casting ballots as week two of early voting comes to a close in Georgia House District 119. Voters in Barrow and Jackson counties are choosing from a field of seven candidates in a special election that will be decided on January 31. The winner fills the seat left empty after the arrest of state Rep-elect Danny Rampey, who stepped aside after theft charges were leveled in December.
Former WDUN reporter named as Habersham County's new PIO

Habersham County announced Thursday that former WDUN radio/AccessWDUN reporter Rob Moore will serve as the new public information officer. A native of Habersham County, Moore has covered news in the county and surrounding areas for 30 years. He spent a decade with WDUN radio/AccessWDUN and throughout his career he has covered government meetings at all levels, court proceedings, public safety, crime incidents and community events.
Georgia Attorney General wants sweeping indictment targeting protestors at APD training facility

ATLANTA — For months, Channel 2 Action News has been reporting on protestors taking aim at a proposed Atlanta police training facility in DeKalb County. Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Mark Winne has learned that Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr wants to obtain a sweeping indictment against many suspected domestic terrorists targeting the facility.
ACC Transit Seeking Public Input on Transit Plan

Athens-Clarke County Transit is seeking public input as the system develops its five-year plan for the organization. The Transit Development Update, or TDP, must comply with federal and state guidelines. Members of the community will have multiple opportunities to weigh in on the plan, they include an online survey available...
Burton Named NGTC GOAL Winner

(Clarkesville) – Teresa Burton of Cleveland, Ga., was named North Georgia Technical College’s 2023 Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) winner at this week’s Habersham Rotary meeting. Nominated by her instructor, Alex Bladowski, Burton is a culinary arts student at the Currahee campus. GOAL, a statewide program...
Alleged Athens gang member indicted for felony murder

ATHENS, Ga. — An Athens-Clarke County man has been indicted for his alleged involvement in a deadly, allegedly gang-related shooting that killed a 19-year-old Athens man. According to Superior Court of Clarke County documents, Jeffery Rice, 26, is an alleged member of the Red Tape Gang and is facing a felony murder charge for the death of Alijah Nelson, 19, who was killed on October 21, 2022 in an Athens shooting.
Man convicted in Ahmaud Arbery murder moved to Georgia medical prison

AUGUSTA, Ga. - One of the men convicted of chasing down and killing Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery is now being held at a new facility. Officials say 66-year-old Gregory McMichael has been transferred to the Augusta State Medical Prison from his prior location at Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison in Jackson, Georgia.
Seniors may qualify for tax breaks

Older adults qualify for some tax breaks in Gwinnett. Residents who are 65 or older as of January 1 with Georgia taxable income below $112,048 might qualify for the Senior School Tax Homestead Exemption. An emissions waiver is available for seniors 65 or older whose vehicles are at least 10...
LeCroy laid to rest after funeral in Toccoa, Willock family lawyers discuss legal action in Athens

Chandler LeCroy was laid to rest after a Wednesday afternoon funeral at the First Baptist Church in Toccoa. The 24 year-old recruiting staffer at the University of Georgia was killed in last Sunday morning’s crash on Barnett Shoals Road in Athens, the same wreck that claimed the life of Georgia Bulldog football player Devin Willock and injured two others. Lawyers for the Willock family say they will hold a news conference today to talk about possible legal action stemming from the fatal accident.
