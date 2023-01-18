Read full article on original website
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
GOP Announces Investigation into Adam Schiff’s Declarations of Having Proof Trump Camp Colluded with Russia
Republican leadership has now confirmed they have opened an official investigation into the California lawmaker’s now-proven false claims that he had proof of the Trump campaign colluding with Russia.
A look back at presidential scandals in photos
Scandals have come hand-in-hand with politics for as long as America has been electing presidents: even George Washington was criticized for overspending, refusing to hand over detailed documents for investigation, and even neglecting to return library books. Hardly any of President Biden's 45 predecessors have been able to escape some...
Rooting for Twitter to fail? We could lose valuable data if that happens | Behind the Headlines podcast
In October, billionaire business magnate and investor Elon Musk completed his purchase of the social media platform Twitter. Since that time a variety of moves to cut costs as well as try and generate more revenue for the platform have led some to wonder whether Musk’s acquisition was the beginning of the end for popular microblogging site.
Investigation? Review? President Joe Biden faces a messaging problem over classified documents
WASHINGTON — When Hillary Clinton was running for president, her campaign wanted a gentler way to talk about the criminal investigation into her private email server, so they called it a “security review.”. Now President Joe Biden’s team is using similar language when talking about the discovery of...
ChatGPT isn’t coming. It’s here
Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of online learning provider Coursera, said that when he first tried ChatGPT, he was “dumbstruck.” Now, it’s part of his daily routine. He uses the powerful new AI chatbot tool to bang out emails. He uses it to craft speeches “in a friendly, upbeat, authoritative tone with mixed cadence.” He even uses it to help break down big strategic questions — such as how Coursera should approach incorporating artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into its platform.
