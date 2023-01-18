ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing

The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
FLORIDA STATE
Channel 3000

A look back at presidential scandals in photos

Scandals have come hand-in-hand with politics for as long as America has been electing presidents: even George Washington was criticized for overspending, refusing to hand over detailed documents for investigation, and even neglecting to return library books. Hardly any of President Biden's 45 predecessors have been able to escape some...
Channel 3000

ChatGPT isn’t coming. It’s here

Jeff Maggioncalda, the CEO of online learning provider Coursera, said that when he first tried ChatGPT, he was “dumbstruck.” Now, it’s part of his daily routine. He uses the powerful new AI chatbot tool to bang out emails. He uses it to craft speeches “in a friendly, upbeat, authoritative tone with mixed cadence.” He even uses it to help break down big strategic questions — such as how Coursera should approach incorporating artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT into its platform.

Comments / 0

Community Policy