Google announced it has cut about 6% of its workforce, amounting to 12,000 jobs – the largest-ever round of layoffs at the company. This follows other recent job cuts at other tech firms, including Microsoft, Amazon and Meta, the parent company of Facebook. Correspondent Michael George talks with experts about how the tech sector, unlike other parts of the economy, is being downsized after having gone on a pandemic hiring spree.
Silicon Valley was hit with another round of layoffs on Friday as Google announced that it would be cutting 12,000 jobs. The move comes during the same week that Microsoft and Amazon also announced layoffs, and companies nationwide look at cost-cutting measures amid growing concerns about a pending recession. Janet Shamlian has more.
Elon Musk took the witness stand Friday to defend a 2018 tweet claiming he had lined up the financing to take Tesla private in a deal that never came close to happening. The tweet in which Musk claimed he had "funding secured" resulted in a $40 million settlement with securities regulators. It also led to a class-action lawsuit alleging he misled investors, pulling him into court Friday.
The high-flying tech industry is facing a reckoning as the economy slows and customers pull back on spending. In the past month alone tech companies have cut nearly 50,000 jobs, reversing a hiring spree that surged during the pandemic as millions of Americans moved their lives online. Google-parent Alphabet is the latest to slash its headcount, announcing 12,000 layoffs on Friday, or about 6% of its global workforce.
On Friday, Elon Musk appeared on the witness stand in federal court in San Francisco, testifying in a trial brought by Tesla investors. They say Musk's tweets in 2018 may have crashed the stock price of Tesla, leaving shareholders holding the bag. Musk told the jury, "Just because I tweet something does not mean people believe it …" Correspondent John Blackstone has the story.
