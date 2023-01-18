ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Construction Set to Begin on I-229 Bridge in Sioux Falls

Late January isn't typically a time we associate with road construction in this area, but there's an ongoing project that will enter its latest phase next week. The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that work will begin Tuesday, January 24 on the 60th Street North bridge over Interstate 229 just south of the Interstate 90/229 interchange.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
VIDEO – “Fly” Over Humboldt, South Dakota

Humboldt, South Dakota is home to 579 people according to the 2020 US census. Humboldt is about 30 minutes from Sioux Falls and accessible from Interstate 90 at exit 379. That exit also marks the halfway point on the country's longest interstate. Humboldt has a lot to offer the family...
HUMBOLDT, SD
New Survey Shows This Sioux Falls Restaurant Is ‘Top Notch’

You cannot go wrong with any local restaurant in Sioux Falls. They have their own unique flavor. But one stands out from the rest. A reservation site called OpenTable is making this decision a little bit easier for couples who are determining where to enjoy a nice meal. OpenTable reviewed over 400,000 restaurant reviews from Sioux Falls to identify the best restaurants in the state. Based on the reviews the restaurant-reservation service perused, one of the best restaurants in Sioux Falls just opened its doors a few months ago.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Night Ranger to Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort

Night Ranger is on the road in 2023 and Grand Falls Casino & Golf Resort is rolling out the red carpet for one night only - and it's coming fast. Saturday, January 28th, get ready to rock with the guys who gave us Sentimental Street, You Can Still Rock in America, Sister Christian, Don't Tell Me You Love Me, When You Close Your Eyes, Four in the Morning, Sing Me Away, Goodbye, and many more.
LARCHWOOD, IA
Sioux Falls, SD
