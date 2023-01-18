ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Did You Once Have AT&T's Unlimited Data Plan? You May Be Eligible for a Refund

If you're a former AT&T customer and once had an unlimited data plan, you might be able to get a refund. But you'll want to act before time runs out. The Federal Trade Commission on Thursday announced a new claims process to return money to thousands of former AT&T customers following a settlement with the telecommunications company. As of Friday, $52 million has been refunded.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
87K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy