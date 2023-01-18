ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Middleton beams on first solo royal outing after being accused of bullying in Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’

By Isabel Keane
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c4RSe_0kIkAqsX00

Kate Middleton made her first official royal outing following the release of her brother-in-law Prince Harry’s bombshell memoir “Spare,” which savagely depicts the Prince and Princess of Wales as ruthless bullies .

For her first solo engagement of the year, the beaming Princess of Wales, 41, visited Foxcubs Nursery in Luton, Bedfordshire, on Wednesday morning.

Middleton arrived at the nursery, which is about an hour from her Windsor home, around 11 a.m. and greeted the school’s staff.

“Very nice to meet you. Thank you for having me,” she can be heard saying in video shared by The Sun .

“Is it busy for everybody? Is everybody back in? There have been lots of illnesses going around,” she asked, referring to seasonal colds that tend to impact many small children this time of year.

The teacher replied that they had “pretty much” all of their children in, to which Middleton replied, “Have you? Well done you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OS0tA_0kIkAqsX00
The Princess of Wales was pictured sitting with the children and engaging with them as they played.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weGRJ_0kIkAqsX00
Kate lauded the nursery school staff after they told her most of their children were in attendance despite it being cold and flu season.
AP

Video captured Middleton sitting at a sand table playing with a child dressed up as Snow White and later kneeling down to their height and asking several children their names and ages.

Dressed in a long, red dress, Middleton worked with the children learning how to write Chinese characters as part of a Lunar New Year lesson.

Photos show her happily placing a paper mask, presumably made by one of the students, in front of her eyes. Much of Middleton’s work as a royal has been focused on early childhood development.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uz6e4_0kIkAqsX00
Kate played with students, happily holding a paper mask in front of her face while chatting with the schoolkids.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4acCLl_0kIkAqsX00
Kate played at a sand table with two young children, including one dressed up as Snow White.
AP

Foxcubs Nursery is a free childcare and early education center with 70 other locations run by the Early Years Alliance. The school, which has a focus on learning through play, has received an “outstanding” rating by the Office for Standards in Education.

While the Prince and Princess of Wales’ first joint engagement of 2023 was opening Royal Liverpool University hospital last week, the nursery visit was Middleton’s first solo outing in royal capacity since the release of “Spare.”

In the past week, Middleton has been spotted out and about on her own , appearing stern and stoic behind the wheel of her black Audi after Prince Harry made endless “appalling” claims about her in his controversial new memoir.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qmenJ_0kIkAqsX00
Prince Harry’s memoir “Spare” depicts his brother and sister-in-law as bullies toward his wife, Meghan Markle.
AP

In “ Spare ,” the exiled royal details Middleton’s strained relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle, 41, sharing his side of the infamous wedding-dress-fitting fallout between the two women , which he claimed left Markle “sobbing on the floor.”

“Meg asked if Kate was aware of what was going on right now. With her father. Kate said she was well aware, but the dresses. And the wedding is in four days!” Harry wrote.

He then revealed personal text messages sent back and forth between Markle and Middleton following the dress debacle.

At another point in the book, Harry writes of a time Middleton reluctantly shared her lip gloss with Markle, and noticeably “grimaced” when Meghan squeezed the gloss onto her finger and applied it to her lips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24rAqh_0kIkAqsX00
Prince Harry even shared personal text messages between his wife, Meghan Markle, and his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
UK Press via Getty Images
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40tw2m_0kIkAqsX00
The Royal family has declined to comment on Harry’s shocking claims made in “Spare.”
Getty Images

Harry has also claimed that stereotyping caused a “bit of a barrier” when his wife met the Prince and Princess of Wales .

“There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well at the beginning,” he said in a recent interview in the lead-up to “Spare’s” released.

“Well, American actress, divorced, biracial, there’s all different parts to that and what that can mean if you are — like a lot of my family do — if you are reading the press, the British tabloids … there is a tendency where you could end up living in a tabloid bubble than actual reality,” the rogue Royal explained.

Harry also said that Middleton and his brother “howled with laughter” when he told them he was considering wearing a Nazi costume to a party in 2005 .

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on “Spare,” which was released globally on Jan. 10.

Comments / 2

