Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Cragin crime: Man fatally shot while walking on NW Side

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say someone in a black sedan fired shots at the victim in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois...
fox32chicago.com

Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
CBS Chicago

Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made. 
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot at East Garfield Park gathering, police say

CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com

Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight

CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com

Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police

CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
CBS Chicago

Father charged after gun goes off in his pocket, injuring 12-year-old boy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.The father whose gun accidentally fired has now been charged.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good...
Fox 32 Chicago

Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery

CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
fox32chicago.com

19-year-old shot dead in Park Manor

CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood. Gunfire broke out and struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen around 4:42 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was...
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
Virgil "The Web Designer" Griffin

15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago

A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
CHICAGO, IL

