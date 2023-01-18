Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
Cragin crime: Man fatally shot while walking on NW Side
CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot on a sidewalk in Chicago's Cragin neighborhood Saturday morning. Police say someone in a black sedan fired shots at the victim in the 5300 block of West Altgeld Street just after 3 a.m. The victim was transported by the CFD to Illinois...
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 15, shot in Fernwood alley
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning. Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots. The victim was dropped off at...
2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say
One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Elderly man shot while sitting in car after gunmen try to rob him on West Side
CHICAGO - A 77-year-old man was shot and robbed while sitting in his car on Chicago's West Side early Saturday morning. Police say the incident happened just after 3 a.m. in the 6100 block of West North Avenue in Galewood. Three Black men got out of a black Chevy SUV,...
Man, 35, shot to death during argument in Garfield Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after being shot while at a gathering in Garfield Park Friday night. The shooting happened in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:36 p.m. Police say the victim, 35, was inside a residence when he was in an argument with a known suspect who produced a handgun and shot him. The victim was shot in the chest and was taken to Mt Sinai Hospital in critical condition where he was pronounced dead a short time later. The suspect fled the residence in an unknown direction.No arrests were made.
Green Line shooting: Man shoots would-be robber on CTA train, Chicago police say
Police said the victim has a valid FOID card and Concealed Carry License.
Man shoots, wounds suspected robber in shootout on Green Line train near Cicero station
A man with a concealed carry license shot and wounded a man trying to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train Friday afternoon near the Cicero station, according to officials.
ABC7 Chicago
Chicago shooting: Man fatally shot at East Garfield Park gathering, police say
CHICAGO -- A man was shot to death after an argument broke out at a gathering Friday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side. The 35-year-old was inside a home about 10:35 p.m. in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when he got into a fight with a person he knew. The person pulled out a handgun and shot him in the chest, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot after fight breaks out during gathering at West Side home: police
CHICAGO - A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side Friday night. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: 6 shot, 2 fatally, across Chicago overnight
CHICAGO - At least six people were wounded, two fatally, in shootings across Chicago overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m., according to police. A 35-year-old man was shot to death following an argument at a gathering on the West Side around 10:30 p.m. Police say the victim was in a home in the 300 block of North Hamlin Avenue when the fight started and a known offender pulled a gun and shot him.
fox32chicago.com
Female found murdered in bedroom of apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood
CHICAGO - A female was found murdered inside an apartment in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood on Saturday. Chicago police said the female was found in a bedroom of an apartment on South Vernon near 111th around 3:30 p.m. The female had suffered blunt trauma to the head and body. She was...
fox32chicago.com
Employee in custody after shooting at Glenview Mariano's: police
CHICAGO - A Mariano's employee in Glenview allegedly shot at another worker in the store after hours on Friday night. Glenview police responded to a Mariano's at 25 Waukegan Road for reports of a shooting at 10 p.m. Initial investigation shows an employee pulled a gun and began shooting after...
Father charged after gun goes off in his pocket, injuring 12-year-old boy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- In a wild incident that was caught on camera, a 12-year-old boy was accidentally shot by his father at a South Side gas station overnight.The father whose gun accidentally fired has now been charged.Police said around midnight Thursday into Friday, the boy was at the Clark gas station at 87th Street and Dorchester Avenue in the Avalon Park neighborhood, when a gun went off in the man's pocket.As CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey reported, the boy just suffered a graze wound to the hand and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good...
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
fox32chicago.com
19-year-old shot dead in Park Manor
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Friday morning in Chicago's Park Manor neighborhood. Gunfire broke out and struck the 19-year-old in the abdomen around 4:42 a.m. in the 7300 block of South Wabash Avenue, police said. He was transported to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was...
Man charged with grazing 12-year-old relative when gun in his pocket discharges
CHICAGO - A man was charged with grazing a 12-year-old relative when a gun went off as he was taking it out of his pocket. Martin Guest, 61, was arrested early Thursday at his residence in the 8800 block of South Ridgeland Avenue and charged with recklessly discharging a firearm, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: Man shot by off-duty police officer during robbery-in-progress dies, ME says
Dramatic surveillance video shows the off-duty officer fighting - at one point, even on the ground - to keep her gun out of the hands of a suspect before that gun went off.
fox32chicago.com
Man with disabilities may lose eyesight after being shot in the head at Chicago bus stop
CHICAGO - Chicago police are still working to arrest the gang members accused of shooting a 21-year-old man with disabilities. The parents of the victim are now hoping and praying that he doesn't lose his eyesight as a result. Jesus Rega, who is non-verbal and has developmental challenges, was shot...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
15-year-old Teenager Faces Serious Consequences for Northwest Side Robbery in Chicago
A young child, age 15, was taken into custody and charged with many counts of felony theft on January 16, 2023, in connection with a robbery that took place on the northwest side of Chicago. The event took place when the youngster and three other suspects allegedly approached a victim, demanded their property, and assaulted them before fleeing the scene. The boy was the only suspect to survive the attack.
