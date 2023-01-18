ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, TN

Sheriff: Missing Tennessee woman, ex-husband believed to be dead

By Mike Suriani
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Uj2dg_0kIk9qIv00

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — The search is still on for a missing mother of two from Haywood County and the man suspected in her disappearance, but the county sheriff believes the couple is no longer alive.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

Search crews have been actively looking for Britney Watson and her ex-husband Kevin for several days.

On Tuesday, search teams zeroed in on a boat ramp in a wildlife area by the Hatchie River in Haywood County. This is where Kevin Watson, Britney Watson’s ex-husband, left his pickup truck and a note, investigators say, connecting him to the disappearance of his ex-wife.

French nun who was world’s oldest known person dies at 118

“In the note, he says, ‘I’m going to make it easy for your guys.’ I can’t tell you everything verbatim but that’s one of the things he said, ‘I’m going to make it easy for your guys,'” said Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett.

That note and information from a friend of Watson led investigators to determine Britney Watson was met with foul play.

“I think he regretted what he did. He realized he got out of control. He confided in a friend with this information and that friend has been working with our investigators. So that’s how we know a lot of this stuff,” Garrett said.

Britney Watson was last seen on January 7 with her ex-husband at their house on Hillville Loop Road. The house and surrounding land have been extensively searched on a tip that Britney Watson’s body may be on the property.

“We had some information, investigation helped us with that, that she may be around there and so we feel certain she is deceased,” Garrett said.

Investigators believe Kevin Watson may have taken his own life by drowning in the Hatchie River, but a team from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department using SONAR had not recovered Kevin’s body.

Pro wrestling star Jay Briscoe dies in car accident at 38

The sheriff wouldn’t say if the note Kevin Watson left indicates what happened to Britney.

“For the last four years, they’ve been trying to reconcile and get their marriage back together but apparently they ran into a lot of domestic problems, and obviously it led to this,” he said.

The sheriff says that just in case Kevin Watson is alive and did not take his life, a warrant for first-degree murder will be issued for his arrest.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WBBJ

Search for Kevin Watson ends with arrest

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Sheriff Billy Garrett says that Kevin Watson has been found. The sheriff reported on Friday that Kevin Watson had been found alive and healthy, and has been taken into custody. The sheriff reports that Watson will be charged with first-degree murder of his...
WREG

Wanted Haywood man Kevin Watson captured

UPDATE: Haywood authorities said they have a discovered a body buried near the Hillsville Loop address of Kevin Watson. Officials are working to positively identify the remains. The body will be sent for autopsy and further identification. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Haywood County authorities has been apprehended, according to a source from […]
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WREG

TN woman charged with exploiting a minor

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Fayette County woman, with ties to a popular West Tennessee restaurant, is behind bars and accused of numerous felony charges involving a minor. Magen Hylander’s home is listed as La Grange Tennessee, but as WREG reports, the 34-year-old now has a new address. Tonight, 34-year-old Magen Hylander sits in the Hardeman […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Kevin Watson wanted for murder, reward offered for info

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Kevin Michael Watson is wanted for first degree murder, the U.S. Marshals confirm. Watson is wanted in connection to the disappearance of his ex-wife, Britney Watson. Both have been missing from the Haywood County area since January 7. As of Thursday afternoon, search efforts were...
WREG

Five MPD Officers fired after Nichols investigation

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police announced the five MPD officers involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols have been fired. The following officers have been terminated: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith. Memphis Police posted this statement to Twitter as well as Facebook and provided the following photos. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Teenager accused in pastor’s shooting death moves to adult court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The teens charged in the murder of Memphis pastor Autura Eason-Williams were back in juvenile court Friday morning. This appearance was to make a final decision on whether they will be tried as adults. WREG was there for the hearing, and has more on what’s next in a case that’s shocked the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police look for parents

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police. Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments. The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, the...
JACKSON, TN
thecamdenchronicle.com

‘Operation Dark Crystal’ nets dozens of arrests

ILL-GOTTEN GAINS – Various drugs, paraphernalia, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized during the roundup on Jan. 10. An undercover operation spanning 15 months into the sale of illicit drugs throughout Carroll and adjacent counties has resulted in the indictment and arrest of dozens of individuals. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, during an extensive roundup involving numerous law enforcement agencies, various drugs, vehicles, explosive devices, weapons, and more than $30,000 in cash were seized after warrants were handed down from the grand jury.
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WREG

Baby found alive in Jackson, TN dumpster

This story has been updated with a statement from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Jackson, Tennessee Police Department is investigating after a newborn baby was found in an apartment complex dumpster. According to JPD, the newborn was found at 33 Carver Street around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday morning. Medical personnel […]
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Memphis pharmacist Dr. Champion dies at 92

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A long-time beloved Memphis pharmacist, Dr. Charles A. Champion, has died, according to his family. Champion is best known for Champion’s Pharmacy and Herb Store and is celebrated for his use of natural remedies in addition to pharmaceutical treatments. Dr. Champion made history when he became the first African-American pharmacist working at […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRC

Newborn baby saved after being found alive in dumpster

JACKSON, Tenn. (WBBJ/CNN NEWSOURCE/WKRC) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a baby was found in a dumpster. The baby was found just before 4 a.m. Thursday in Jackson. Crews on the scene treated the baby on the scene. He was then taken to the hospital. Police said the mother...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City officials hold conference regarding abandoned baby

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities held a news conference on Friday regarding a baby left abandoned. On Thursday morning, a newborn baby boy was found in a dumpster on Carver Avenue. A news conference was held by the Jackson Police Department to address the investigation. Police Chief Thom Corley says...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Tennessee murder fugitive captured in Louisiana

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted for murder in Jackson, Tennessee, was captured in Louisiana by the U.S. Marshals last week. On October 31, 2022, Jackson police officers responded to a call at the Rodeway Inn on Hollywood Drive, where a man was found lying at the bottom of the stairwell with a gunshot wound, […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

61K+
Followers
17K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy