On Episode 254, we kick off the 2023 season of Prime Time and welcome the one and only Juan Lopez of Gurkha Cigars. Juan is always an entertaining and informative guest. We will catch up with Juan and all things Gurkha. Plus, we will also have our Alec Bradley Live True, Cattle Baron, Dunbarton Tobacco & Trust Deliberation Segments, and our new Tabacalera USA “The Ties That Band Segment!

2 DAYS AGO