Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies
Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies. A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge in Rome, Georgia Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Rome police are still trying to figure out exactly why...
Cherokee County man accused of trying to run over group of people with car, hitting someone
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — A Cherokee County man is accused of trying to run over people with his car stemming back to an October 2022 incident. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says David Houseright attempted to run over a group of people at Pebblebook Run in Canton. Deputies...
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County
Fatality Friday Afternoon / Accident on Orchard Hill Road in Chattooga County. A Chattooga County woman was killed in a single vehicle accident Friday afternoon in Chattooga County. The Georgia State Patrol released the following statement:. On Friday, January 20, 2023, at 3:13 pm, Troopers from Post 38 Rome responded...
Surveillance video shows masked man hop over Floyd gas station counter
FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Police are searching for a man they say is responsible for a gas station robbery in Floyd County. Surveillance video shows a masked man climbing over the counter at a convenience store on Rockmart Highway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Cherokee County crash leaves two dead, two injured
SUV crashes into Ringgold home; Owner finds injured owner hanging on fence hours later
RINGGOLD, Ga. — It was a dramatic morning for a homeowner in Ringgold Thursday, who told us he heard a sound like an 'earthquake' in the middle of the night, and woke up later to find an SUV had crashed into his home, and the injured driver hanging on a fence.
3-year-old boy possibly shot at Douglasville motel, police say
DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Douglasville police are investigating what they believe to be a shooting involving a 3-year-old boy on Saturday morning. According to Douglasville Police Chief Gary Sparks, officers were called to the Intown Suites Extended Stay motel off of Thornton Road just within the Douglasville city limits at 9:30 a.m.
Cherokee County woman, 11-year-old son missing for nearly 2 weeks, deputies say
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office asked the public to help locate a woman and her son. Officials said they are looking for 40-year-old Hope Allison and her 11-year-old son, Aaron Allison Neal, who was last seen in the Ball ground area on January 9th. [DOWNLOAD:...
Fire breaks out at Canton Chick-fil-A during lunch rush
Firefighters worked to extinguish a blaze at a Chick-fil-A in Canton during Friday’s lunch rush, authorities said....
Forsyth County Blotter: Traffic stops lead to DUI arrests
(Forsyth County, GA) Here’s a look at recently released arrest reports from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office:. On January 6, a deputy observed a Honda Civic traveling on Peachtree Parkway at Sharon Road with no headlights or tail lights on.
Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home
CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
Two Fatal Accidents in as Many Days in Cherokee County
We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.
DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
Parent says new video reveals what led up to fight on Paulding school bus where kids escaped
A Paulding County mother said a viral video of children climbing out of windows of a metro Atlanta school bus at a busy intersection all started over backpack tags. Video of the scary incident went viral earlier this week after a fight broke out between parents with children at Allgood Elementary and a bus driver.
Cherokee County man indicted after being accused of assaulting, imprisoning his disabled grandmother
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County grand jury indicted a man after deputies said he assaulted and falsely imprisoned his grandmother. According to the indictment, in October 2022, 20-year-old Nathan Bellino of Canton kept his grandmother trapped inside his residence for several days. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
