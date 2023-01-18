ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

weisradio.com

Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies

Update / Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle Thursday Dies. A pedestrian who was struck by a truck and knocked off the Second Avenue Bridge in Rome, Georgia Thursday afternoon died overnight and police are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Rome police are still trying to figure out exactly why...
ROME, GA
WAFF

AL.com

Cherokee County woman dies in head-on collision

A Cedar Bluff woman was killed in a head-on collision Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 9:19 a.m. Wednesday, on Alabama 9 near Cherokee County 80, about three miles north of Cedar Bluff. Clair...
CEDAR BLUFF, AL
weisradio.com

OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT IN CHEROKEE COUNTY

OFFICIAL NEWS RELEASE FROM ALEA REGARDING FATAL ACCIDENT. A two-vehicle crash at approximately 9:19am Wednesday, January 18th, has claimed the life of a Cedar Bluff woman. Clair M. Bryant, 22, was fatally injured when the 2008 Jeep Cherokee that she was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Dodge Durango driven by Taleena L. Kelley, 53, of Cave Spring, Georgia.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Early morning fire destroys Canton mobile home

CANTON, Ga. - Firefighters spent the morning battling a massive blaze a Canton mobile home Friday. Officials with the Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services tell FOX 5 they received reports of a structure fire near Mill Creak Road and Arnold Mill Road shortly before 7 a.m. Friday. At the...
CANTON, GA
weisradio.com

Two Fatal Accidents in as Many Days in Cherokee County

We’ve had two traffic fatalities in as many days in Cherokee County. On Wednesday morning 22 year old Clair Bryant was fatally injured – when her 2008 Jeep Cherokee was hit head-on shortly after 9:00 on Highway 9 near County Road 80 approximately three miles north of Cedar Bluff and Thursday afternoon around 4:30 two people were killed and two injured in a single-vehicle accident, on County Road 175. Brittany Hayes of Piedmont and Michael Hayes of Vidalia, Georgia – were killed with two others – Blake Broome of Piedmont, and the driver, listed as Tameron Drummer of Chattsworth, Georgia being hurt.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County Police release dashcam video of fatal I-285 shooting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Dashcam video captured by a AAA truck captured the moments a driver was shot and killed on I-285 in October 2022. Forty-year-old Daniel Booth was the man shot on the interstate. His sister, Britney Hite, tells Atlanta News First he was driving to work at the time of the incident.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

