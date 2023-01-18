ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Renner 911 Call: Neighbor Tells Operator ‘There’s A Lot Of Blood’ & Begs For Help ‘Immediately’

By James Crowley
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1STGbj_0kIk8us200
Image Credit: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The 911 call from Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident showed that his neighbor urged the dispatcher to send help quickly. Entertainment Tonight received the audio from the call and said that the actor’s neighbor described Jeremy’s injuries after being crushed by the 14,000-pound snowplow and said that he was in “rough shape.”

The neighbor said that The Town star, 52, needed help as soon as possible, before explaining that he was crushed by his snowplow on January 1. Jeremy could reportedly be heard moaning in pain in the background as the neighbor explained the situation to the operator, which was also noted in the dispatcher’s log. “We just need someone here right away with life-saving techniques,” they said. “He got crushed underneath it, yeah. There is a lot of blood over here so you need to get someone over here immediately.” TMZ shared the audio, which can be heard here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Feleq_0kIk8us200
Jeremy’s neighbor called 911 and asked for help ‘immediately.’ (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The neighbor explained that the right side of Jeremy’s chest and upper torso were injured in the accident. “His ribs look like they might be crushed. He’s got a head wound as well,” the neighbor said. Nearly an hour after the call was first made, Jeremy was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

After the accident, Jeremy’s family revealed that he was in critical but stable condition in a statement. After a stay at the hospital, the actor revealed that he had returned home in a tweet on Monday, January 16. He responded to a tweet from the account for his new show Mayor of Kingstown and wrote that he’d enjoyed the show with his family. “Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he wrote.

Since the accident, Jeremy has received many messages of support from fans and his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars. Jeremy has given fans occasional updates on his health through his Instagram, like when he shared a video of his sister and mom treating him to a “spa day” in the ICU, and a message to fans thanking them for all the well-wishes. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote in his first message after the accident. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

