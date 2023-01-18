Read full article on original website
wbrz.com
LSU basketball drops 6th straight game, loses to No. 9 Tennessee 77-56
BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak continues after No. 9 Tennessee beat the Tigers 77-56. LSU now has lost six in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers committed way too many turnovers, as the Volunteers get 33 points off of them. Tennessee also dominated the boards, having 14 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points.
wbrz.com
No. 9 LSU gym gets first win of the year, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525
BATON ROUGE - The LSU gymnastics team finally gets a win, beating No. 12 Missouri 197.150 to 196.525. The Tigers were led by Haleigh Bryant, who had an all-around score of 39.750, and a perfect 10 on the vault. Alexis Jeffery had her best performance as a Tiger with a...
wbrz.com
Southeastern extends Lions head coach Scelfo's contract
HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce Coach Scelfo’s...
wbrz.com
No. 3 LSU women's basketball beats Arkansas 79-76, improves to 19-0
BATON ROUGE - The LSU women's basketball team hasn't really been challenged a lot this season, as they're on their way to a program record 19-0 start. But the Tigers played Thursday against a really good Arkansas team that already played the Tigers this season. The Razorbacks got hot in...
wbrz.com
Study shows LSU University Lakes rank in the top 10 most toxic algal blooms in US
BATON ROUGE - A recent study by BlueGreen Water Technologies revealed the algae in LSU's University Lakes are toxic, causing concern for the health of nearby residents. “The toxics in the water are concerning, and I’m wondering if I should even walk this as frequently as I do,” local resident Laquitta Bowers said.
Lafayette Native on THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS
Breaux Bridge native and actress, Ashli Auguillard, emerged as the surprise "bad guy" on the special ABC crossover event of THE ROOKIE and THE ROOKIE: FEDS.
KTBS
LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car
BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive
I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
wbrz.com
Southern University students among those hurt in deadly shooting at Houston club
HOUSTON - A pair of Southern University students were among the victims rushed to a Texas hospital after a mass shooting over the weekend. Harris County deputies swarmed the Touch Lounge in Houston after roughly 50 shots were fired in the parking lot outside the club around 2 a.m. Sunday.
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event
BATON ROUGE - The three colleges in the capital city — Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University and LSU — came together Thursday night to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cedric Noel is president of the Student Union at Southern. He says Thursday night was all about...
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million
Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
wbrz.com
Grandson of Mardi Gras Indian chief killed in double shooting just outside Southern University campus
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and another was wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex at the edge of Southern University's campus Friday evening. The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the shooting around 6:15 p.m. at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex, right across from campus, on Scenic Highway.
Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store
LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
wbrz.com
Plan to open new mental health facility near BR neighborhood reportedly halted amid pushback
BATON ROUGE - Officials say plans for a new mental health facility nestled alongside a Baton Rouge neighborhood have dissipated after the proposal was met with criticism from neighbors. The facility, which has already faced significant community pushback, was set to be located at 7414 Sumrall Drive, right next door...
wbrz.com
Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning
BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
Washington Teen Dies in a Crash on I-49 Near Opelousas, Louisiana
A 17-year-old was killed Monday night in a crash on I-49.
wbrz.com
Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery
DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
theadvocate.com
Inmate at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola dies after 'altercation,' officials say
An inmate died at a Baton Rouge hospital Thursday following an altercation with another inmate last month at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, the state's Department of Corrections said. DOC spokesman Ken Pastorick said the altercation took place inside the prison on Dec. 29. He added that the incident is...
