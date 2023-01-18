ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

wbrz.com

LSU basketball drops 6th straight game, loses to No. 9 Tennessee 77-56

BATON ROUGE - The LSU basketball losing streak continues after No. 9 Tennessee beat the Tigers 77-56. LSU now has lost six in a row and falls to 1-6 in conference play. The Tigers committed way too many turnovers, as the Volunteers get 33 points off of them. Tennessee also dominated the boards, having 14 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Southeastern extends Lions head coach Scelfo's contract

HAMMOND - Southeastern Louisiana University head football coach Frank Scelfo has agreed to a contract extension through the 2029 season, SLU Director of Athletics Jay Artigues announced Friday. The extension is pending approval by the University of Louisiana System’s Board of Supervisors. “We’re very excited to announce Coach Scelfo’s...
HAMMOND, LA
KTBS

LSU student dies in hospital after being struck by car

BATON ROUGE, La. - An LSU sophomore has died after being struck by an oncoming vehicle on Burbank Drive early Sunday morning. According to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the crash happened on Burbank Drive at Pelican Lakes Parkway around 3 a.m. Sunday. Deputies said the student, 19-year-old Madison Brooks of Covington, was standing in the middle of the road when she was hit.
BATON ROUGE, LA
K945

Louisiana Restaurant Is So Popular It’s Worth the 3 Hour Drive

I Had Heard of This Cute Restaurant Called The Little Big Cup and I Paid No Mind, Why Would I care About a Restaurant 3 Hours Away From Shreveport?. Up until my friends started making trips just to eat at this epic restaurant. My Friend made a small detour from New Orleans to Shreveport to eat at this restaurant and he claimed he wished he had more time in the town of Arnaudville, Louisiana to eat at this place a couple of more times. Could this place really be that great?
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge colleges come together to host annual MLK unity event

BATON ROUGE - The three colleges in the capital city — Baton Rouge Community College, Southern University and LSU — came together Thursday night to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Cedric Noel is president of the Student Union at Southern. He says Thursday night was all about...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million

Former Louisiana Health Clinic CEO Sentenced to More than Six Years for Defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of Over $1.8 million. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 6 years and 10 months in prison for defrauding the Louisiana Medicaid Program of over $1.8 million through false medical diagnoses and fraudulent billing of educational programs.
LOUISIANA STATE
KLFY News 10

Thieves steal thousands from Louisiana Nike store

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Police in Louisiana are investigating a string of thefts that occurred at a Nike store resulting in thousands of dollars of merchandise being stolen. According to Baton Rouge police, over the past several months, four men allegedly stole thousands of dollars’ worth of sneakers from the Nike Towne Center store. Nike is […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Elderly man stabbed wife, himself in reported attack Thursday morning

BATON ROUGE - Deputies said an elderly man allegedly stabbed his wife and then possibly himself in a Thursday morning attack. The stabbing happened on Jefferson Place Boulevard off Jefferson Highway. The man, who was in his 70s and had a history of mental illness, reportedly stabbed his wife and then himself.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Police looking for vandals who defaced dozens of graves at Denham Springs cemetery

DENHAM SPRINGS - Families visiting their loved ones' graves were shocked to find dozens of burial sites defaced at a Livingston Parish cemetery over the weekend. Pictures shared with WBRZ showed several headstones overturned and other items destroyed at Denham Springs Memorial Cemetery on Range Avenue. City officials said about 40 graves were damaged sometime over the weekend, with numerous headstones and urns either damaged or missing.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

East Washington Street will be renamed in honor of Lorri Burgess

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The City of Baton Rouge is honoring the first female African American Mayor Pro-tempore, Lorri Burgess. East Washington Street, which runs between Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive underneath I-10 in south Baton Rouge, will be renamed to Lorri Burgess Avenue, thanks to a unanimous vote by the East Baton Rouge Metro Council.
BATON ROUGE, LA

