Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

New data from the Census Bureau reveal that residents are fleeing Pennsylvania at an alarming rate. Pennsylvania lost nearly 40,000 residents to other states from July 2021 to July 2022. Only seven states lost more residents to domestic outmigration during that period. And, with 23,000 more deaths than births, Pennsylvania’s total population loss ranks fourth-highest in the nation. Only New York, California and Illinois saw bigger declines.

