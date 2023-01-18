Pa.’s lost over 250K residents in past decade. It isn’t due to lack of talent, resources. | Opinion

Read full article on original website
3d ago
250k will be peanuts after 6 years of fetterman. Many people will stay until they just break one day and say your done robbing me and putting criminals out free. Off to Florida baby. You do have your freedom down there
Kevin
3d ago
We’ll see what happens now with our new governor. Over the years, it has been proven that lower taxes will generate more revenue for whatever state you were in. Higher taxes, push residence and or businesses of your state to lower tax states. Only time will tell. Hopefully, Mr. Shapiro can see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Comments