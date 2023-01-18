ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, UT

ksl.com

Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
kjzz.com

Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon

SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Summit Daily News

Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town

PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
PARK CITY, UT
KUTV

Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council

The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
PARK CITY, UT
KSLTV

Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
BOUNTIFUL, UT
utahstories.com

The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street

According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash

TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos

FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Riverton police chief off the job

RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
RIVERTON, UT

