ksl.com
Major road closure in Davis County starts Friday
SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation will close the southbound lanes of Legacy Parkway between Park Lane in Farmington and Parrish Lane in Centerville this weekend. The closure begins at 10 p.m. Friday and continues until 5 a.m. Monday. It's part of the West Davis Highway...
Avoid this weekend's massive traffic headache
Drivers looking to avoid a major traffic headache this weekend would be wise to stay away from Legacy Parkway in Davis County.
kjzz.com
Elk killed after hit by two different cars in Spanish Fork Canyon
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — An elk was killed after it was struck by two different vehicles in Spanish Fork Canyon. Officials said the collision happened around 6 p.m. Thursday near milepost 183 in the Utah County area. According to Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden, an elk was...
ABC 4
Broken sewer line closes downtown Salt Lake City Public Library
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Main Salt Lake City Public Library has been closed until further notice after a “critical failure” to its sewer line caused a leak in the building on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Quinn McQueen of the Salt Lake City Public Library told...
Summit Daily News
Park City, Utah police told of a mountain lion ‘roaming the streets’ of Old Town
PARK CITY — Someone reported a mountain lion sighting in Old Town on Monday afternoon, a rare case in the neighborhood. The Park City Police Department received the information at 4:20 p.m. The police were told the animal was seen “roaming the streets.” It was seen in a yard as well as heading southbound on Woodside Avenue, according to public police logs.
KUTV
Broken wheel from crash in Davis County bounces, gashes roof of car on other side of I-15
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — The Utah Highway Patrol stated a driver was lucky to be alive after a freak incident on I-15 Wednesday that affected both directions of travel. Morning commuters were forced to slow their drive through Davis County during after the incident happened shortly before 7 a.m., as on-and-off rain and snow had left a slick sheen on the highway.
‘Violent felony’ suspect pronounced dead after being shot by officers in Salt Lake City police chase
A suspect who was shot during a police chase in Salt Lake City on Jan. 13 has been pronounced dead, according to Salt Lake City Police.
kslnewsradio.com
Deputies renew warning to steer clear of Bridal Veil Falls avalanche area
PROVO CANYON, Utah — It was one of the largest avalanches in memory at Bridal Veil Falls, and a little over a week later Utah County deputies renewed warnings for people to stay away due to the potential for a secondary mishap. The avalanche on Jan. 10 left snow...
Deer Valley Snow Park right-of-way decision moves to city council
The Park City Planning Commission met Wednesday to consider one thorny piece of Deer Valley’s development plans. The commission’s decision was that the city council should figure that part out. The commission was only looking at traffic circulation and the request to hand over a portion of Deer...
KSLTV
Woman injured after car hit by tire from another vehicle in I-15 crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah — State troopers say a woman suffered a head laceration after a tire came off another vehicle and hit her car on Interstate 15 Wednesday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the incident happened after a car on northbound I-15 lost control and hit the center barrier near 2600 South in Bountiful, “causing the front driver-side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached.”
Man injured in Provo Canyon avalanche
A rescue mission was initiated for a man with a hurt knee who got caught in an avalanche in Provo Canyon Friday.
kjzz.com
Report finds paint can left by portable heater caused 2022 explosion at SLC airport
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It is now known what exploded at a construction site at the Salt Lake International Airport in November of 2022, injuring two ironworkers, severely burning one of them. An investigative report by the Utah Occupational Safety & Health concluded an aerosol paint can was...
utahstories.com
The Untold Story of Downtown Salt Lake City’s Main Street
According to Dee Brewer of the Salt Lake City Downtown Alliance, Downtown Salt Lake City’s population will more than double in the next two years. This is based upon the timeline for completion of all of the apartments currently under construction. Are residents and SLC planners prepared for this...
Gephardt Daily
Cache Co. Sheriff’s Office IDs victim of truck-train crash
TRENTON, Utah, Jan. 19, 2023 — The Cache County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim in Thursday’s train-truck crash that sent the truck driver to the hospital in an ambulance. “The driver of the truck is Gary Riddle,” according to the Friday afternoon press release from the sheriff’s...
ksl.com
Salt Lake residents seek meaningful relationship as new downtown hospital is planned
SALT LAKE CITY — Four Salt Lake City community councils, along with several other prominent organizations and residents, all signed a letter addressed to Intermountain Healthcare seeking clear communication as the health care provider moves forward with a proposed urban hospital. "We want to welcome you into our community...
Texas man pronounced deceased at Park City Mountain
PARK CITY, Utah — On Friday, a 50-year-old Texas man died after a medical incident in the Red Pine area of Canyons Village, confirmed by Vail Resorts. Park City Mountain […]
Gephardt Daily
Davis Sheriff announces demise of popular K-9 officer Nomos
FARMINGTON, Utah, Jan. 20, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Officers here Friday announced the passing of one of their favorite canine co-workers. “Beloved Nomos, a retired K-9 officer with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office, lost his battle with stomach cancer. Nomos was 9.5 years old,” according to the sheriff’s post on social media.
ABC 4
Storm prompts Winter Alerts for parts of Central and Southern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After a brief break in the weather yesterday thanks to high pressure, another storm has its sights set on the Beehive State. This system drops in from the Pacific Northwest and will favor the western, central, and southern portions of the state given its track.
KSLTV
Riverton police chief off the job
RIVERTON, Utah — The chief of police in Riverton is off the job KSL confirmed Friday. Mayor Trent Staggs told KSL that Chief Don Hutson is no longer employed with the city. Staggs said he could not comment any further on personnel issues. Hutson was the Riverton chief since...
ABC 4
After losing school 2 years ago, West Lake STEM Jr. High students making the best of a tough situation
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – The students of West Lake STEM Jr. High in West Valley find themselves in a unique situation. Holding middle school classes in an elementary school building has brought challenges for the faculty and students, but they are challenges that the entire school is overcoming with a little adaptation.
