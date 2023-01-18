ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Live Music in San Antonio This Week: Angel Olsen, Destroy Lonely and more

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mCnQ0_0kIk7qf100
Angel Olsen's latest album is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love.

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Angel Olsen may be the highest-profile musical artist playing San Antonio this week, but she's not the only hot ticket in town.

Blues guitarist Johnny Fury, real-deal country artist Roger Creager and rap up-and-comer Destroy Lonely round out a strong week for live music. Let's check out the options.

Thursday, Jan. 19

Johnny Fury

Johnny Fury is a modern bluesman with a name befitting a character in an action movie. The guitarist-vocalist combines influences both expected influences — Stevie Ray Vaughan, B.B. King and Jimi Hendrix — along with the soulful stylings of Marvin Gaye. Consider this a gig that will appeal to people who strongly feel that Fleetwood Mac ended when guitar-wrangling frontman Peter Green left the band. $10-$50, 8:30 p.m., Sam's Burger Joint, 330 E. Grayson St., (210) 223-2830, samsburgerjoint.com . — Mike McMahan

Saturday, Jan. 21

Roger Creager

While rooted in a traditional country sound, Roger Creager also manages to evoke a red-dirt feel with his performances, which highlight an appealingly wistful vibe. He comes to music in a roundabout fashion, having earned a business degree at Texas A&M prior to releasing his debut album, Having Fun All Wrong, in 1998. $20-$25, 8:30 p.m., John T. Floore's Country Store, 14492 Old Bandera Road, (210) 695-8827, liveatfloores.com . — MM

Monday, Jan. 23

Angel Olsen

Angel Olsen's adoptive parents died in 2021, just two months apart from each other — and shortly after the singer-songwriter came out to them as gay. Olsen's latest album, Big Time , is a powerful collection of country-tinged songs that chronicle that period of grief and heartbreak along with the exhilaration of finding new love. $32.50-$62.50, 8 p.m., Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org . — Marco Aquino

Tuesday, Jan. 24

Destroy Lonely

Signed to Playboi Carti's Opium label, Atlanta rapper Destroy Lonely released his first studio album No Stylist last August. An electronic-trap hybrid, the album is a showcase for Destroy Lonely's speedy flow on songs including "JETLGGD" and "VTMNTSCOAT." Creating music also happens to be the family business for this hip-hop up-and-comer. He's the son of rapper I-20, who worked closely with Ludacris. $32.50-$92, 8 p.m., Aztec Theatre, 104 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 812-4355, theaztectheatre.com . — MA

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Antonio Current

20 fun things to do in San Antonio that don’t involve alcohol

Who says you need booze to have fun? Whether you're sober, temporarily abstaining or just don't feel like imbibing on a given weekend, there are plenty of things to do in San Antonio that don't involve alcohol. Need some inspiration? We rounded up 20 fun activities that you don't need...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
827K+
Views
ABOUT

The San Antonio Current, San Antonio's award-winning alternative media company, has served as the city's premiere multimedia source of alternative news, events and culture since 1986. We dig deep into the issues that affect our community and we fearlessly cover the most important things happening in San Antonio's cultural landscape.

 https://www.sacurrent.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy