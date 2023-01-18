Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the USTy D.Houston, TX
New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 paymentR.A. HeimChicago, IL
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in IllinoisTravel MavenSkokie, IL
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
There's Fireworks Over Fireworks in Tinley ParkSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
Related
Watching his future team? Victor Wembanyama attends Bulls-Pistons
Victor Wembanyama may be getting an in-person look at his next team on Thursday. The projected No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft was in attendance for the Chicago Bulls' matchup with the Detroit Pistons at Accor Arena in Paris. The Pistons entered play Thursday with the NBA's second-worst...
LaVine sports unique New Balance shoes in Paris
Zach LaVine, a New Balance athlete, unveiled a new "fresh foam" New Balance basketball shoe during the Bulls-Pistons contest in Paris. The first proclaimed "fresh foam" basketball shoe, New Balance allowed LaVine to don the "Paris" colorway during the contest. The shoes will become available on Friday at 10 a.m....
What to know as Bulls take on Pistons in Paris
The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are set to play in Paris. We've been inundated with photos of the Bulls all over Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower. But at long last, it's finally game day. Before anyone looks too far toward the Olympics, here is how you can catch...
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris
Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're my idol and I would like to know why you're No. 8 and when you were young who were you admiring?" the fan asked through a translator.
Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeRozan returns
PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson. The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Shannon Sharpe, Ja Morant's dad exchange words at Grizzlies-Lakers game
Tempers flared during Friday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Memphis Grizzlies...but the incident primarily involved an NFL Hall of Famer and one of the player's father. Tee Morant, the father of Grizzlies star Ja Morant, and Shannon Sharpe, a former NFL player turned Fox Sports television personality, exchanged...
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot
Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
Jalen Hurts gave Eagles 'Jordan'-like boost, Nick Sirianni says
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, playing through a shoulder injury in Saturday's 38-7 rout of the Giants, gave his team an emotional lift that Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni said was "like having Michael Jordan out there."
Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Pistons
Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Detroit. He’s fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Pistons are 4-22 in conference games. Detroit is 6-27 against...
Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge
The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said. "Give me some more milk." He did not last. And his other two...
Bulls handle business, savor Paris experience
PARIS --- When the Chicago Bulls’ 126-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons ended, Zach LaVine handed his game-worn sneakers to a little girl sitting in the stands at Accor Arena. LaVine already had gifted his arm sleeve and armband to other lucky fans, who were there to witness just...
Tennis-Lucky towel helps Korda reach first Grand Slam quarter-final
MELBOURNE, Jan 22 (Reuters) - American Sebastian Korda reached the quarter-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time on Sunday after defeating Poland's Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 6-3 6-2 1-6 7-6 (10-7) at the Australian Open.
Korda, 1998 Australian Open champ Petr's son, in 1st Slam QF
MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — This was not a smooth ride for Sebastian Korda at the Australian Open on Sunday. An early deficit against a higher-seeded opponent. Some so-so serving. An up-and-down fifth-set tiebreaker filled with mistakes by both players. At the end — the very end —...
Reinsdorf talks Bulls' global brand, Pistons rivalry
PARIS --- As Michael Reinsdorf walked into Accor Arena Thursday night, the Chicago Bulls’ president and chief executive officer couldn’t help but think back to 1997. “It seems like just the other day,” Reinsdorf said in a session with writers who regularly cover the team. The loud,...
Bulls own top-10 offense, defense since Minnesota loss
PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
Report: Kane, Toews decisions to come 'mid-February'
A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3. “This conversation goes back six or seven months,” Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said on Hockey Night in Canada. “Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go but, with so many teams in contention and injuries always a factor, it doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are in any position to make a decision until mid-February."
LeBron to the Bulls? Why you shouldn't listen to rumors
Could LeBron James be traded to the Chicago Bulls?. Sure, in the sense that any player could be traded to any team within the time period when trades are allowed. The exception being Bradley Beal who is the only active NBA player with a no-trade clause. But that's where that...
'Time is right:' Warren intrigued by Bears' 'unique stadium site'
LAKE FOREST, Ill. – Even before he was ticketed to leave the Big Ten for Halas Hall, self-proclaimed “stadium nerd” Kevin Warren swung by Arlington Park to take a look. The Bears new president wanted to get eyes on the 326-acre plot of land that he and chairman George McCaskey hope will become the team’s new home.
Hawks' Jaxson Stauber earns 1st NHL win in 1st start
Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber recorded his first career NHL win in his first career NHL start on Saturday after beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center. Stauber was tested early and often, and he was up to the task. He stopped the first 13 shots he faced and finished with 29 saves on 32 shots for a save percentage of .906.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0