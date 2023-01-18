A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3. “This conversation goes back six or seven months,” Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said on Hockey Night in Canada. “Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go but, with so many teams in contention and injuries always a factor, it doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are in any position to make a decision until mid-February."

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO