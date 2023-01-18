ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LaVine sports unique New Balance shoes in Paris

Zach LaVine, a New Balance athlete, unveiled a new "fresh foam" New Balance basketball shoe during the Bulls-Pistons contest in Paris. The first proclaimed "fresh foam" basketball shoe, New Balance allowed LaVine to don the "Paris" colorway during the contest. The shoes will become available on Friday at 10 a.m....
What to know as Bulls take on Pistons in Paris

The Chicago Bulls and Detroit Pistons are set to play in Paris. We've been inundated with photos of the Bulls all over Paris, including at the Eiffel Tower. But at long last, it's finally game day. Before anyone looks too far toward the Olympics, here is how you can catch...
LaVine shares heartwarming exchange with fan in Paris

Zach LaVine idolized his dad, Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. One young fan in the postgame press room acknowledged LaVine as his idol. "I wear No. 8 I'm here with my team. And why? Because you're my idol and I would like to know why you're No. 8 and when you were young who were you admiring?" the fan asked through a translator.
Bulls defeat Pistons in Paris as DeRozan returns

PARIS --- Joakim Noah sat courtside in a glorious, multi-colored, full-length robe and floppy hat. French star Tony Parker drew a thunderous ovation when introduced, as did Magic Johnson. The sellout French crowd at Accor Arena reacted with delight whenever a highlight-reel play occurred, several of them authored by Chicago...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Report: Cunningham turns down Cardinals GM spot

Ryan Poles' right-hand man, Ian Cunningham, turned down an opportunity to become the Arizona Cardinals general manager, according to Jay Glazer. Grammatically, the report stirred a bit of confusion. Glazer, quoting a different report from Albert Breer, writes Cunningham was offered Arizona "too," potentially indicating he was offered both the general manager positions for the Cardinals and the Tennessee Titans.
Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup against the Pistons

Milwaukee Bucks (29-17, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-36, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup with Detroit. He’s fourth in the league averaging 31.0 points per game. The Pistons are 4-22 in conference games. Detroit is 6-27 against...
Peanut Tillman gets pranked in wing-eating challenge

The King of Pranks goes down. Ex-Bears defensive back, Charles "Peanut" Tillman was pranked into eating very spicy wings while attempting to stave off milk and water for five minutes. "Sweating like I stole something," Tillman said. "Give me some more milk." He did not last. And his other two...
Bulls handle business, savor Paris experience

PARIS --- When the Chicago Bulls’ 126-108 victory over the Detroit Pistons ended, Zach LaVine handed his game-worn sneakers to a little girl sitting in the stands at Accor Arena. LaVine already had gifted his arm sleeve and armband to other lucky fans, who were there to witness just...
Bulls own top-10 offense, defense since Minnesota loss

PARIS --- There are always challenges throughout an NBA season. Back-to-back sets of games. Injuries. Scoring droughts. Inconsistent defensive spurts. Time changes throughout travel. The best teams navigate them by sustaining intensity and competitiveness throughout. That doesn’t mean they win every game. It means they give themselves a chance to...
Report: Kane, Toews decisions to come 'mid-February'

A new report on the Patrick Kane-Jonathan Toews future came to the surface during the Blackhawks' impressive win over the St. Louis Blues on the road, which resulted in 5-3. “This conversation goes back six or seven months,” Sportsnet's Jeff Marek said on Hockey Night in Canada. “Both these players hold no-move clauses and I think everyone involved thought we’d get a better snapshot of who’s in, who’s out, who’s a contender, where can these guys go but, with so many teams in contention and injuries always a factor, it doesn’t sound as if Patrick Kane or Jonathan Toews are in any position to make a decision until mid-February."
Hawks' Jaxson Stauber earns 1st NHL win in 1st start

Blackhawks goaltender Jaxson Stauber recorded his first career NHL win in his first career NHL start on Saturday after beating the St. Louis Blues 5-3 at Enterprise Center. Stauber was tested early and often, and he was up to the task. He stopped the first 13 shots he faced and finished with 29 saves on 32 shots for a save percentage of .906.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

