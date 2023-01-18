ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Connecticut

Crypto Lender Genesis Files for Bankruptcy in Latest Blow to Barry Silbert's DCG Empire

Genesis Trading filed for bankruptcy protection after suffering crippling losses from the collapses of FTX and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital. Genesis is a part of Barry Silbert's Digital Currency Group, which has seen mounting problems in recent months. Some of Genesis' largest clients include Circle, which operates stablecoin USD...
NBC Connecticut

GM to Invest $918 Million in New V-8 Gas Engines and EV Components

General Motors plans to invest nearly $1 billion in four U.S. plants to support production of components for electric vehicles and its next generation of V-8 engines. It's a signal that the company will keep relying on gas-powered vehicles for the foreseeable future. GM has said it plans to offer...
FLINT, MI
NBC Connecticut

Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: 'We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
NBC Connecticut

Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax

Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
WASHINGTON STATE

