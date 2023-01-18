Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations -- all of which are designed to save about $1.2 billion.