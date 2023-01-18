ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Microsoft cuts 10,000 jobs, about 5% of global workforce

By Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23CJQB_0kIk6v6r00
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, Jan. 8, 2021. A group of video game testers is forming Microsoft's first labor union in the U.S. and the largest in the video game industry. Communications Workers of America said Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, that about 300 quality assurance workers at Microsoft video game subsidiary ZeniMax Studios have voted to join the union. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)

Microsoft is cutting 10,000 workers, almost 5% of its workforce, in response to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities.”

The company said in a regulatory filing Wednesday that had just notified employees of the layoffs, some of which begin immediately.

The company said it will also be making changes to its hardware portfolio and consolidating its leased office locations -- all of which are designed to save about $1.2 billion.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Amazon CEO informs employees the company plans to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs

SEATTLE (KDKA) - Amazon informed employees on Wednesday that they plan to eliminate more than 18,000 jobs. In a letter from CEO Andy Jassy, the company informed employees of what he described the outcome of "looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritizing what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our business."
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Retail Chain Files for Bankruptcy

Brick-and-mortar stores around the country have continued to suffer following the rise of online shopping, posing serious threats to iconic companies and brands around the country if they are unable to adapt to the changing circumstances.
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
623K+
Post
663M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy