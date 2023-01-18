ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fremont, CA

ACE train service suspended until Monday after another train halted by mudslide

By Alex Baker
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37daxe_0kIk6qhE00

( KRON ) — All Altamont Corridor Express trains were canceled until Monday, January 23 after a second ACE train in two days was halted by a mudslide Wednesday while traveling between Pleasanton and Fremont.

3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds

“ACE 01 is currently stopped between Pleasanton and Fremont due to debris on the tracks,” said a statement from ACE.

The train came across debris flow and mudslide conditions around 5:39 a.m. this morning, an ACE spokesperson told KRON4. The train was traveling westbound into Fremont through Sunol.

ACE 03 train is holding at Pleasanton, according to a tweet from 511SFBay . A bus bridge has been put in place for passengers who would like to continue west. There will be no buses returning to Stockton.

Passengers say they felt a jolt before the train stopped. Three passengers were treated for minor injuries.

The transit agency advised to expect delays as crews clear and inspect the tracks. It is not known if today’s incident is connected to Tuesday’s in which a 100-foot mudslide resulted in over 220 passengers having to be removed from the train and moved to a rescue train.

ACE service will be canceled for Wednesday evening.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Union Pacific Railroad, which owns the tracks the trains run on provided the following statement to KRON4:

“Union Pacific crews are working to clear the tracks in Niles Canyon after today's mudslide, which was a direct result of the heavy rainfalls in the area. We hope to open the track later today. We will inspect the track to make sure it is safe before allowing train traffic to resume. Union Pacific is also working with key stakeholders to inspect, stabilize and develop a remediation plan for our right-of-away through the canyon.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Driver dies after Tesla plunges into San Rafael backyard pool

SAN RAFAEL -- The driver of a Tesla died after she crashed through a fence and into a swimming pool at a home in San Rafael Saturday.A woman was heading west on Point San Pedro around 7 a.m. Saturday when her Tesla left the roadway and ran into the pool outside a residence on Bonnie Banks Way, according to CHP officer Darrel Horner.According to Horner, the woman was not wearing a seat belt.San Rafael police and San Rafael fire department were first to arrive at the scene and the driver was pronounced dead, Horner said.It is not yet known if the Tesla was in self-driving mode at the time of the crash. No one in the home was hurt and damage was confined to the pool area.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 dead after colliding with semi truck in Contra Costa County: CHP

BRENTWOOD, Calif. - A man is dead after colliding into an 18-wheeler Friday morning near Brentwood. Around 9:40 a.m. on SR-4 on Hoffman Lane in Contra Costa County, a semi truck was traveling eastbound when a silver Nissan Sentra, traveling northbound, "entered the intersection directly" in front of the truck, causing a collision. The driver was transported to a hospital where he later died.
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV)- Northbound Highway 1 at River Street in Santa Cruz is shut down after a deadly crash, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department. Drivers in that area are being asked to use alternate routes. Right now, there is no ETA on when that stretch of highway will reopen. The post ￼TRAFFIC ALERT: Section of Highway 1 in Santa Cruz shut down after deadly crash appeared first on KION546.
SANTA CRUZ, CA
KRON4 News

Two surfers rescued from rocks near Point Lobos

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two surfers in distress were rescued by emergency personnel near Point Lobos on Saturday afternoon, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. A United States Coast Guard helicopter was also dispatched to the the scene to assist. SFFD’s rescue swimmers were on the scene as well. This is a developing story. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay parks and trails closed due to storm damage

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) – The weather for this weekend looks great for hitting the outdoors, but the East Bay Regional Park District is urging caution to visitors. Regional parks were hit hard after a series of intense storms. Coyote Hills Park in Fremont is normally a walking entrance to one of the hiking trails in […]
OAKLAND, CA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Commentary: The Bay Area has a Driver Problem

Note: GJEL Accident Attorneys regularly sponsors coverage on Streetsblog San Francisco and Streetsblog California. Unless noted in the story, GJEL Accident Attorneys is not consulted for the content or editorial direction of the sponsored content. The picture above was taken Tuesday, two blocks from my home in Jack London Square....
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

100-foot mudslide halts passenger train near Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — A passenger train traveling between Fremont and Sunol was halted by a mudslide Tuesday morning and passengers were evacuated, according to the Alameda County Fire Department. The Altamont Corridor Express train was traveling near Niles Canyon when a mudslide on the tracks apparently blocked its progress. Officers from Alameda County Fire, […]
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Rain is gone but frost is here: Freeze warning in effect throughout Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - A freeze warning will be in effect from midnight Saturday to 9 a.m. in the Bay Area, according to official reports. The notice comes from the National Weather Service in San Francisco, who also said there are possible threats to life or property in North and East Bay interior valleys and the Santa Clara Valley-including San Jose, Santa Lucia Mountains, and Los Padres National Forest.
San Francisco Examiner

An S.F. transit tragedy: the Central Subway saves no time

If you’re not on Google, do you really exist? This is the question facing the Central Subway, San Francisco’s newest transit line. In my experience, it’s almost impossible to get Google Maps to show the line as a means to travel from point A to point B. Which begs another question: Could the unsparing judgment of algorithms be the undoing of decades of politicking and planning that led to the subway’s creation? ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Crews work to repair sinkhole on Moraga Way in Orinda

ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — A sinkhole is causing problems in Orinda with city crews working to repair it before the next round of rain, expected to arrive by Wednesday afternoon. The good news: the sinkhole is on the shoulder of one of Orinda’s main roads — Moraga Way. The bad news: there are only two […]
ORINDA, CA
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy