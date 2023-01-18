Read full article on original website
Related
MacKinnon lifts Avalanche past Kraken 2-1 in SO
SEATTLE (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored the only goal of the shootout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Seattle Kraken 2-1 Saturday night for their season-high fifth straight win. Alex Newhook scored in regulation for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz stopped 26 shots. “You know, we’ve been playing pretty...
Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team’s recent slow starts. He didn’t have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak.
Oilers beat reeling Canucks 4-2 for 6th straight victory
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Zach Hyman had a goal and three assists to set a career high in points and the surging Edmonton Oilers beat the reeling Vancouver Canucks 4-2 on Saturday night for their sixth straight victory. Hyman has 56 points with 24 goals and 32 assists....
NBA Odds: 76ers vs. Kings prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/21/2023
One of the more intriguing matchups of the day will take place in the heart of Sacramento as the Philadelphia 76ers go to war against the red-hot Kings. It is time to check out our NBA odds series where our 76ers-Kings prediction and pick will be revealed. Embarking on their...
Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world
With there being 1,230 regular season games in a single season, it’s difficult to ascribe a ton of stakes to a single matchup, especially in mid-January. However, a game between the defending champion Golden State Warriors and championship runner-up Boston Celtics is no ordinary matchup. Stephen Curry and the Warriors will want to prove their […] The post Warriors-Celtics OT thriller draws rabid reactions from NBA world appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Celtics center Robert Williams exits Raptors game with scary injury on surgically-repaired knee
Robert Williams was playing in just his 15th game of the season for the Boston Celtics on Saturday night in an Eastern Conference matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Unfortunately, the 25-year-old was forced to exit the contest in the first quarter after suffering a scary injury on his surgically repaired knee. Celtics star Jaylen Brown […] The post WATCH: Celtics center Robert Williams exits Raptors game with scary injury on surgically-repaired knee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brooklyn Nets at Golden State Warriors odds, picks and predictions
The Brooklyn Nets (28-17) visit the Golden State Warriors (23-23) Sunday. Tip-off from Chase Center is set for 8:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nets vs. Warriors odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Nets are coming off 117-106...
Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update
Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi has struggled with injuries this season. The Red Wings forward did return to the lineup recently, but has only played 15 games this season. On Thursday, Red Wings fans watched as Bertuzzi once again left a game with an injury. Detroit won 3-2 over the Vegas Golden Knights, but […] The post Red Wings dodge bullet with latest Tyler Bertuzzi injury update appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns
Ben Simmons had another forgettable evening on Thursday. The Brooklyn Nets star played just 18 minutes of action against the Phoenix Suns before getting himself ejected in the third quarter. Simmons wasn’t happy about being whistled for his fifth personal foul early in the second half, and he made sure to let the game official […] The post WATCH: Nets star Ben Simmons ejected in third quarter vs. Suns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 players Bucks must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are well within the thick of things in the Eastern Conference race, but they have plenty of competition this year. With the Celtics, 76ers, Cavaliers, Nets, and others all fighting to lead the conference, this Bucks team needs to make some moves before the NBA Trade Deadline. Giannis Antetokounmpo has put together […] The post 2 players Bucks must move ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline appeared first on ClutchPoints.
VIDEO: Marcus Smart helped off court with ankle injury, ruled out for Celtics vs. Raptors
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was forced to exit Saturday’s game against the Toronto Raptors due to a worrisome ankle injury. Smart sustained the injury late in the second quarter of the game. After getting the ball off a hand-off, his right ankle tweaked awkwardly and the veteran guard knew something was off. He immediately […] The post VIDEO: Marcus Smart helped off court with ankle injury, ruled out for Celtics vs. Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors
The Boston Celtics suffered quite the brutal blow on Saturday after both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III were forced to exit their game against the Toronto Raptors due to injuries. Fortunately, the issue for both players don’t seem to be significant. Williams got injured in the first quarter after he injured his left knee–with […] The post Marcus Smart, Robert Williams III get crucial injury updates after scary exits in Celtics vs. Raptors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nuggets playing like the best offense in NBA history
The Denver Nuggets currently sit atop the Western Conference standings with a record of 33-13, the second-best record in the NBA behind the Boston Celtics (34-12). They also have the best offensive rating of all-time at 118.1 (h/t Ryan Blackburn of Mile High Sports). Led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic, the Nuggets have surrounded their […] The post Nuggets playing like the best offense in NBA history appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s 48-point night, insane Nic Claxton block as Nets end losing streak
Kevin Durant revealed what led to his offseason trade request while speaking at Nets Media Day in September. The former MVP said Brooklyn’s 11-game losing streak following his knee injury last year led to doubts in his mind about the team’s future. KD explaining his trade request at media day: Said he was unhappy with […] The post Kevin Durant reacts to Kyrie Irving’s 48-point night, insane Nic Claxton block as Nets end losing streak appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics
The Golden State Warriors’ sudden starting lineup change against the Boston Celtics on Thursday didn’t quite lead them to victory. But just because the defending champions ultimately ell just short against the best team in the Eastern Conference on its home floor hardly means Steve Kerr will fall victim to prioritizing immediate result over long-term […] The post Steve Kerr addresses major Jordan Poole lineup change after loss to Celtics appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raptors’ OG Anunoby ruled out of injury-riddled Celtics matchup with jammed ankle
Saturday’s marquee matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Toronto Raptors produced a handful of worrying injuries for both teams. Marcus Smart and Robert Williams exited the game in the first half with respective injuries, and now, it’s the Raptors who were bitten by the injury bug after OG Anunoby was forced to sit out […] The post Raptors’ OG Anunoby ruled out of injury-riddled Celtics matchup with jammed ankle appeared first on ClutchPoints.
