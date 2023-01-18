Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wcluradio.com
Arnold Lewis Emberton
Arnold Lewis Emberton, 84, of Glasgow, Kentucky passed away on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Arnold was born on March 22, 1938, in the small community of Etoile in Barren County, Kentucky. The 4th of 10 children born to the late Emmett A. Emberton and Ruby Irene Nabors Emberton. Arnold was a member of St. Helen Catholic Church in Glasgow, Ky.
wcluradio.com
Patricia Faye Copas Howard
Patricia Faye Copas Howard, 75, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Wednesday, January 18th, at Monroe County Medical Center. Patricia was born in Tompkinsville, KY on July 25, 1947, a daughter of the late Nellie (Bell) Birge and Hershel Copas. Patricia is survived by a daughter, Kathy Sue “Sue Bug” Scott,...
wcluradio.com
Mr. Alvis Clemons Morgan
Mr. Alvis Clemons Morgan, 81, passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care in Scottsville, KY. Clemons was born on July 31, 1941, a son of the late James Alvis and and Mertie Ann (Riggs) Morgan. Clemons was saved in the summer of 1960 at...
wcluradio.com
Wilma Branstetter
Wilma Branstetter, age 91, of Horse Cave, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at her home. She was a member of Pleasant Valley Baptist Church where she served as Sunday School Secretary and Assistant Treasurer for 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and nana. She is preceded in...
wcluradio.com
E. J. Claywell
E. J Claywell, 85, Glasgow, passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at the T J Samson Community Hospital. A native of Cumberland County, he was the son of the late Robert and Elva Easter Claywell. He was a retired heat treat operator at SKF and later RBC. He had attended Temple Baptist Church and was a U S Army veteran.
wcluradio.com
Glendon Daryl Payne
Glendon Daryl Payne, 54, died of natural causes during his sleep at his home in Nashville on Jan. 9, 2023. He was born in Barren County, the son of the late Russell Payne and Ruth Arterburn Payne, who survives. He was a 1986 graduate of Barren County High School and...
WBKO
Retired Bowling Green pastor, chaplain passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A staple in the Bowling Green community passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. Rev. James L. Britt, who many people in the community knew as “The Rabbi,” served as the pastor of Eastwood Baptist Church for 12 years. He also started the chaplaincy program at The Med Center of Bowling Green where he served for 35 years.
whvoradio.com
Hoptown This Morning with Eddie Owen and Kim Allen – Weekdays 6am-9am
Eddie Owen is a Hopkinsville native and started on the radio exactly one week after graduating high school. He attended UK where he majored in broadcasting. Now after 40+ years of radio and television experience, he is the co-host of Hoptown This Morning on 96.5FM and 1480AM with Ann Petrie and also holds down 9 AM – Noon on WKDZ.
wcluradio.com
Edgar Thomas Witcher
Edgar Thomas Witcher, 74, of Smiths Grove, Kentucky passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at T. J. Samson Community Hospital. He was born August 25, 1948 in Barren County, Kentucky to the late Sydney Edgar Witcher and Estella Isabell Tarry Witcher. Edgar was self-employed and a member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.
wcluradio.com
Virginia Lee Bell
Virginia Lee Bell, 90, of Glasgow, Kentucky, passed away Saturday, January 14, 2023 at Antebellum Senior Living on Arlington in Macon, Georgia. Due to unforeseen circumstances the funeral services will be held at a later date. Alternated expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to your favorite charity. Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
wcluradio.com
William Wayne “Pooch” Poynter
William Wayne “Pooch” Poynter, 78 of Knob Lick passed away Monday, January 16, 2023 at his home. Born April 24, 1945 to the late William Carver Poynter and Dorothy Bennett Poynter. Besides his parents he is preceded in death by his wife Wendy Poynter and grandson Kayden White.
wcluradio.com
Relative of Floyd Collins reflects on his death as 98th anniversary nears
CAVE CITY — A Flint Ridge man went into a unexplored portion of cave in north Barren County nearly 98 years ago and never returned alive. That man was William Floyd Collins, and a descendant of his continues to tell about his daring task of exploring caves in the area around modern-day Mammoth Cave National Park.
harlanenterprise.net
Bowling Green pharmacist, wife facing charges
A Warren County pharmacist and his wife have had their initial appearance at U.S. District Court after they were indicted earlier this month for conspiracy to commit theft of medical products and conspiracy to unlawfully distribute controlled substances. U.S. Attorney Michael A. Bennett of the Western District of Kentucky announced...
k105.com
Leitchfield officials exploring building a recreation center
Leitchfield officials are exploring the possibility of constructing a recreation center. The Director of Leitchfield Parks and Recreation, Tammee Saltsman, along with Leitchfield City Council member Dennis Fentress and Grayson County Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Brittany Clemons, presented the idea to the Leitchfield City Council Tuesday night. “I feel this...
WBKO
Barren County Treasurer resigns
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Treasurer Virginia Hoffman resigned on Jan. 14. In a letter sent to county Judge-Executive Jamie Byrd, Hoffman said she felt unimportant since she did not receive a raise like others who were hired at the beginning of the year, who received larger salaries.
2 Kentucky women indicted for murder by Kentucky AG
Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday that a case presented by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in two women indicted on murder charges.
WBKO
Two Barren County women indicted for murder
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced on Friday, January 20, 2023, that action taken by his Special Prosecutions Unit resulted in the indictment of Donna Logsdon, 71, and Cheryl Bennett, 46, for murder. On January 13, 2023, a Barren County Grand Jury indicted Logsdon and Bennett on...
WBKO
Russellville man dies from electrocution, one other injured
RUSSELLVILLE, Ky. (WBKO) - A Russellville man is dead and another is in the hospital after an accident in Logan County. The Logan County Coroner confirmed 27-year-old Mike Dossett of Russellville was killed Tuesday while working on a roof in the downtown area. The Logan County Coroner’s office said he...
KFVS12
4 arrested in connection with shooting, drug investigation in McCracken County
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Four people were arrested on Wednesday afternoon, January 18 following a shooting and drug investigation. Roger D. Burpo, 47, of Bowling Green, Ky., was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, no registration plates, no registration receipt, failure to appear bench warrant and a federal probation violation warrant.
WKRN
2 found guilty in 2020 Hopkinsville murder
5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. 5-story affordable housing moves forward in Salemtown. William Campbell is accused of killing his adoptive parents in 2010. Retired Metro first responders caught in middle of …. Retired Metro Nashville employees and first responders over the age of 65 are at risk of...
Comments / 0