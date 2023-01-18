ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Participating locations for Guilderland Restaurant Week

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Guilderland Chamber of Commerce is set to host its 15th Restaurant and Entertainment Week from January 25 to January 31. The restaurants are located around Guilderland, Altamont and Voorheesville.

All restaurant menus include three courses and are around $32 per person. Restaurant and Entertainment Week is sponsored by the Albany County Legislature.

Participating locations

• Barcelona Restaurant

• 110 Grill

• Tara Kitchen

• Jacob & Anthony’s Italian Restaurant

• Peaches Cafe

• Northern Barrell

• The Bunker

• Apex Entertainment

• Tru by Hilton

• Sage Bistro

• Nicole’s Restaurant

• Athos Restaurant

• Main Street Cafe & Bakery

• Orchard Tavern West

• Farmhouse Tap & Tavern

• Altamont Vineyard & Winery

You can visit the Guilderland Chamber of Commerce website to see the special restaurant week menu for each location.

