RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin is laying out additional concerns that he says prompted his decision to end an apparent effort by the state to land a large electric vehicle battery plant. Youngkin’s action on the joint venture between Ford Motor Co. and a Chinese company has drawn some support but also hefty criticism. The Republican governor’s detractors argue Youngkin put his political ambitions ahead of a chance to secure a major job-creation project. Youngkin’s administration has previously characterized the project as a “front for the Chinese Communist Party” that would raise national security concerns. Youngkin added Thursday that he had concerns about whether the structure of the project would have run afoul of federal Inflation Reduction Act incentives.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO