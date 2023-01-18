Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
employee killed in robbery at Philadelphia petrol stationcretePhiladelphia, PA
President Biden expresses no remorse for not informing the public sooner about classified information.A. U. IGNATIUSWilmington, DE
Exclusive: Hunter quarantined where classified docs found, but new evidence shows he was there many timesVictorWilmington, DE
Popular TV Shows Set in Philadelphia: Your City on ScreenTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
New Trend of Mixing Fentanyl with an Animal Tranquilizer is Killing Drug UsersMonica Leigh FrenchNorristown, PA
Milwaukee Bucks Will Reportedly Try To Trade NBA Champion Forward
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Milwaukee Bucks will try to trade Serge Ibaka.
NBA World Praying For Ernie Johnson Tonight
On Thursday night, NBA on TNT remembered the life of Lois Marjorie Johnson, the mother of beloved host Ernie Johnson. Lois passed away this week at the age of 94. Following her passing, Ernie took some time away from the studio floor to spend some time with his family, as he should. Fans took to ...
Lakers Rumors: Writer Predicts Lakers Make Huge Four-Team Trade Before Deadline
A potential league breaking move may be in the works after all
The 3-Team Blockbuster Mock Trade That Sends Khris Middleton And Kyle Kuzma To Lakers, Bradley Beal To Bucks
This trade gets the Lakers and Bucks some key players.
“Pick up the phone MF!” - When Kobe Bryant phoned Stephen A. Smith for what he said on television
Smith knew that his relationship with Bryant was formed out of mutual respect. Despite the outrage of the Los Angeles Lakers legend towards him at times, SAS knew that Kobe absolutely loved him.
"LeBron Doesn't Stay Away From Black People Like Jordan," Comedian Druski Makes A Really Controversial Statement
Comedian Druski picks LeBron James as his GOAT by making a controversial comment about Michael Jordan.
"I was wondering if the Mailman came around when I was out of town" - Gary Payton on his son’s Garry Payton II’s athleticism
It was a long road for GPII to get to where he is today as it took multiple rejections for him to finally find a home with the Warriors and win a championship
Jacque Vaughn rips Ben Simmons after his latest ejection - "We need him to be productive, and that is without the fouls"
Vaughn said the Brooklyn Nets need more production from Simmons, and that involves staying on the court by not getting ejected or in foul trouble
hotnewhiphop.com
DaBaby Hangs With Ja Morant’s Dad Courtside
The unexpected duo sat together at the Grizzlies vs. Hornets game on Wednesday (January 4). It certainly seems like it’s been a while since DaBaby has been in the headlines for good reasons. The rapper has been relatively quiet following his controversial comments at Rolling Loud in 2021. Regardless,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
Lakers News: ESPN Expert Predicts What LA Will Do At Trade Deadline
Maybe a break banking move is not in the cards after all
“He would be smiling all in your face acting like he’s your friend and stuff” - Why Reggie Miller couldn’t stand Isiah Thomas
Like MJ, Reggie Miller also hated one thing about Isiah Thomas.
Joel Embiid Leads Philadelphia 76ers Past Portland Trail Blazers
Embiid had 32 points, helping his case for the MVP
Lakers Rumors: East Contender Lowers Asking Price For LA Trade Target
He could make a lot of sense for the Lakers.
FOX Sports
76ers, without Embiid and Harden, edge Kings for 5-0 trip
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 15 of his 32 points in the third quarter and the Philadelphia 76ers, playing without Joel Embiid and James Harden, completed a perfect five-game road trip by beating the Sacramento Kings 129-127 on Saturday night. Maxey also had seven assists and six...
Golden State Warriors Make A Roster Move Before Friday's Game
The Golden State Warriors have recalled Ryan Rollins before Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Kendrick Perkins: Lakers are punishing LeBron James for Russell Westbrook trade
Everyone is waiting to see if the Los Angeles Lakers do anything before the Feb. 9 trade deadline to improve their roster and get closer to championship contention. Their 2027 and 2029 first-round draft picks are apparently their only attractive trade chips, yet the front office is reluctant to trade them, which doesn’t sit well with LeBron James.
Yardbarker
Jacque Vaughn Heavily Calls Out Ben Simmons For Mistakes In Key Area
The Brooklyn Nets have improved in many areas this season after Steve Nash left the team, but they still have work to do before becoming the well-oiled machine Jacque Vaughn wants them to be. Up until Kevin Durant's unfortunate knee injury, the Nets were the hottest team in the league,...
Doc Rivers assesses strong play from Sixers as they surge forward
The Philadelphia 76ers are playing some excellent basketball as of late in their surge up the standings in the Eastern Conference. After a win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, the Sixers have now won 17 of their last 21 games, good for a 29-16 record on the season, and they are now tied for the No. 2 seed in the East.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid, James Harden propel 76ers past Blazers
Joel Embiid dominated a matchup with Jusuf Nurkic, the Philadelphia defense harassed Damian Lillard into 6-for-21 shooting and the visiting 76ers staved off a late Portland Trail Blazers rally for a 105-95 victory on Thursday. Embiid led all scorers with 32 points, and James Harden aided the Philadelphia cause with...
