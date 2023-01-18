ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyla

Comments / 15

Scheherazade
2d ago

Poor child. She was born beautiful, why are you displeased with her appearance. Also, mom, you hair looks crazy fake, you may not be the best source of beauty advice.

Reply
6
Mary Moya
2d ago

this child's mother should stop trying to live through her daughter you're not her best friend you're her mother take care of her that's abuse anyway you look at it someone should step in to help this little girl where's her father where's child protective services

Reply
5
Sami
3d ago

Disgusting,she is a baby. Mom needs a life and let her beautiful daughter be a kid. So sad

Reply
9
Related
Scary Mommy

A Little Girl Who Lost Her Dad Asked Her Grandpa To A Father-Daughter Dance

There is no question that kids who do not have a dad in their life are put in a hard spot when it comes to dinners, dances, and holidays that are dedicated to fathers. Not only is it a reminder that they do not have a dad in their life, it can also make them feel alone or left out from the rest of their friends who have a dad to accompany them.
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
RadarOnline

What She Faces In Prison: 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Will Not Get Conjugal Visits, Will Be Allowed To Kiss Her Husband

Jen Shah will still be able to keep her marriage alive in prison, but she'll have to control herself or face the consequences. RadarOnline.com can exclusively report that kissing is permitted at the minimum security prison in Texas where The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star has been ordered to serve her 6.5-year sentence. As this outlet reported, Shah was slapped with 6.5 years, or 78 months, behind bars on Friday after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a massive telemarketing scheme that targeted the elderly. Based on the judge's order, the Bravolebrity will surrender on...
BRYAN, TX
HollywoodLife

‘1000 Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Hospitalized: She ‘Quit Breathing’

Tammy Slaton‘s health took a turn for the worse during a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of the hit TLC series, 1000-lb. Sisters, obtained by PEOPLE. The trailer started off with Tammy, 36, announcing that she plans to go to rehab. The next clip showed an ambulance sitting outside a hospital with the lights on and sirens blaring. “Tammy quit breathing”, the voice of a worried family member said before her sister, Amy Slaton, added, “Her body shut down.”
Distractify

Inside Grandma Holla's Cause of Death and the TikTok Star's Impact on Her Fans

It's not every day that someone wholesome becomes an internet celebrity on TikTok, but that's what happened for Ms. Holla, or Grandma Holla, until her unexpected death, which was shared on social media by her family on Jan. 14, 2023. But how did Grandma Holla die? Her fans are curious about her cause of death and even a bit confused about what happened.
Tyla

Woman stunned after date fat shames her in vile text meant for his friend

Dating is a minefield, especially in the age of the apps. And one woman has revealed how she gloriously owned her date after he accidentally sent her a message fat-shaming her. The incident was later shared on TikTok by unlucky in love Kersten Hovis with the caption: "Reality of dating...
People

Ice-T and Coco Austin Defend Daughter Chanel, 7, After Backlash on Playful Twerking Video

Ice-T and Coco Austin have often responded to criticism of their parenting decisions with 7-year-old daughter Chanel Coco Austin and Ice-T are defending their daughter and themselves against critics of their parenting. On Tuesday, the model shared a video on Instagram of her family doing TikTok dances in Christmas pajamas together. In one video, 7-year-old daughter Chanel jumps in and starts dancing, twerking in her best imitation of Tina Belcher from Bob's Burgers. "Gotta love family time! The adults in our family were doing a TikTok and Chanel runs out in...
Tyla

Sisters admit to ‘straddling’ each other to use the toilet at the same time

It's no secret that siblings can have close bonds, but two sisters recently admitted that they have a much closer bond than most - particularly in the toilet department. In a teaser clip for the TLC show Extreme Sisters, Christina and Jessica, from Gig Harbor, Washington, admitted they once 'straddled' each other to 'poop at [the] same time'. Watch them provide a reenactment below:
GIG HARBOR, WA
Tyla

Tyla

67K+
Followers
13K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow Tyla for the latest women's entertainment, viral videos, celebrity news & showbiz gossip.

 https://www.tyla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy