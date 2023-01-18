Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
St. Augustine is so haunted even the city gates have an (alleged) ghostEvie M.Saint Augustine, FL
Driver in wrong-way Florida crash that left siblings dead had 200-page criminal history, police sayWestland DailyDaytona Beach, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Related
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler Beach Commission directs city manager in communication, city priority solutions
The city of Flagler Beach have settled on a tentative path forward for the prevailing communication and priority issues in a workshop meeting on Jan. 19. Thursday’s workshop meeting lasted almost three and a half hours, just discussing the two topics. In the discussion of city priorities, commission members drilled the city manager on the way he was choosing tasks to focus on.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County Council to discuss cost of beach driving tolls for residents in March
Is it time for Volusia County to revisit how much visitors pay to access its beaches? Should residents be able to drive on the beach for free, or at least at a reduced cost? At least two members on the County Council think so. The County Council will discuss the...
palmcoastobserver.com
LETTERS: Residents share concerns about canal dredging, fireworks enforcement
If social media is any indicator, a whole lot of Palm Coast residents are very fed up with the year-after-year blatant disregard of our local fireworks ordinance and the continual inaction by our Sheriff’s Office to enforce the law. The local ordinance forbids without a permit all fireworks that...
ormondbeachobserver.com
Ormond Beach attorney invited to speak on special assessments at virtual event
Attorney Erum Kistemaker was invited by the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulations to present a webinar about special assessments on Jan. 19. The condo, HOA, real estate and business law attorney has had an active role in new and changing legislation regarding Florida condo law and looked forward to presenting among her peers, according to a press release.
palmcoastobserver.com
State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team to host ‘listening session’ Jan. 24
Residents of Flagler County are invited to attend a “listening session” hosted by the State Road A1A Resiliency Strike Team from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, at Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach. The strike team – Florida Department of Transportation, Flagler County,...
Political marquee causes some tension in San Marco community
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The marquee on the San Marco Theatre caught some people off guard, but not for Lindsey Martin who loves and visits the San Marco area frequently. “Everyone has the right for their own freedom of speech especially the people who own the building, so I definitely don’t have a problem with it at all," said Martin.
flaglernewsweekly.com
Flagler Beach Police Department Okays Golf Carts
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. (January 21, 2023) – In a brief social media post on Saturday, Flagler Beach Police Department shared the results of the day’s golf carts inspection. “Today’s golf cart inspection event at the Flagler Beach Police Department concluded at 2PM and forty-seven (47) golf cart owners were issued registration stickers after their golf carts passed inspection. Thanks to our community for coming out in mass for today’s event, and a big thanks to Michele from our City’s Finance Department and Jamie, our Property & Evidence Custodian for staffing the event! Kudos to all involved! Stay safe Flagler,” said officials.
Flagler County receives $17 million to help fix coastal erosion
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection gave Flagler County funding to address coastal erosion. Flagler County will receive $17 million as part of the 2022 Special Session Funding. Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that he would award $100 million to help restore Florida’s coasts.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Rising costs: Volusia County Council wants staff to renegotiate contract with Halifax Humane Society
Due to some council members expressing concern about significant increases regarding services contracted with the Halifax Humane Society, the Volusia County Council unanimously voted on Tuesday, Jan. 17 to postpone approving its contract with the animal shelter to allow staff to continue negotiations. The $110,000 contract was part of the...
WESH
Volusia County residents working to get permits for repairs after hurricane damage
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Millions of dollars for storm recovery are coming to Volusia County. The governor was in Daytona Beach Shores to deliver that good news Wednesday. On top of that, the Department of Environmental Protection is holding local office hours to help people in the permitting process.
WESH
Daytona Beach leaders considering changes, improvements to Bike Week
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning Mar. 3, the Daytona Beach area will mark its 82nd Bike Week, a rally of motorcycle enthusiasts that brings in hundreds of thousands of people and millions of dollars. City leaders met last week to decide whether there should be any changes to their...
palmcoastobserver.com
AARP Tax-Aide Foundation to offer free tax preparation assistance
The AARP Tax-Aide Foundation will be providing free tax preparation assistance in Flagler County beginning on Feb. 1. Volunteers will be available to assist people from Feb. 1 to April 18 at the following sites, according to a news release from the AARP Foundation:. Flagler County Government Services Building, Bunnell...
flaglernewsweekly.com
Palm Coast Historical Society Speaker Series Opens January 21 with Dr. Steven Noll’s – Ditch of Dreams Talk
Speaker: Dr. Steven Noll – Saturday, January 21, 2023 – Ditch of Dreams, in Palm Coast. Topic: This presentation examines the long, convoluted history of an effort to cross Florida by cutting a waterway from the Atlantic to the Gulf of Mexico. Dr. Noll covers topics including steamboat tourism, the first attempted ship canal in the 1930s, the building of the canal in the 1960s, and the stoppage by an environmental movement led by Marjorie Harris Carr in 1971.
Local doctor enters crowded Florida House District 24 race
After announcing his candidacy for the Florida House of Representatives District 24 seat, Dr. Stephen Pyles said he wants to “put a doctor in the House.”. Pyles is a longtime Marion County resident who specializes in pain management at the Pain Treatment Centers in Ocala. He is one of several candidates running in a special election for the vacant House seat.
luxury-houses.net
Built by Architectural Classics, The Gorgeous Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida Asks for $3.6 Million
24574 Harbour View Drive Home in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida for Sale. 24574 Harbour View Drive, Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida built in 2016 by Architectural Classics, this one-of-a kind custom home includes a 40-foot boat slip. This Home in Ponte Vedra Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 5,9 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 24574 Harbour View Drive, please contact NATALIE BRYANT (Phone: 904-233-5532) & SUZANNE SCHINSING (Phone: 904-314-0331) at COMPASS FLORIDA LL for full support and perfect service.
Gov. DeSantis announces over $58 million to help fund central Florida dune restoration
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastal counties will be getting more than $50 million from the state to restore dunes after this year’s hurricanes. Ian and Nicole caused massive losses up and down the coast, especially in Volusia County. This announcement is just the beginning...
palmcoastobserver.com
FCSO orders homeowner, residents to vacate home because of criminal history
For the first time in Flagler County, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office has used a civil law to permanently order nuisance residents from their home. The five residents of the home, located in the 2300 block of Blueberry Street in Daytona North, each have history with law enforcement — felonies and misdemeanors of varying charges, including drug-related charges, according to a press release from FCSO. Since the current owner took possession in March 2018, FCSO has made 132 service calls to the residence, the press release said.
WESH
Flagler Schools considers arming school employees
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Flagler County school district is considering a school guardian program to supplement sheriff's office school resource officers. They are looking at two models, one of which uses armed school district employees to help keep students safe. “We would like to survey our faculty and...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Veteran of the Week: Michael Coons
If you would like to submit a Veteran of the Week for publication, send the details below, and photos, to [email protected]. Michael Coons was assigned to the 1st Infantry Division, Ft. Riley, Kansas, right out of boot camp, and later transferred to the 42nd Military Police Group in Baumholder, Germany. He was a customs official and trained as a military police investigator at Rose Barracks, Vilsek, Germany. Coons was an Army M-16 rifle sharpshooter and an expert with both .38 caliber and .45 caliber pistols. After honorably completing his military service, he returned to New Hampshire and was a maintenance technician for the state’s community college system. In 2005 he moved to New Mexico and was a correctional officer until he, his wife Sherry and two sons relocated to Palm Coast. Coons is employed by Flagler County as a member of its General Services team. He has an interest and curiosity about the paranormal and enjoys attending conventions on the subject.
ormondbeachobserver.com
SMA Healthcare announces two promotions
SMA Healthcare recently announced two new promotions: Jennifer Stephenson was named senior vice president of Volusia County services and Jessica Nelson was named vice president of quality assurance. “Jennifer and Jessica have been integral in the success of SMA Healthcare, and I look forward to seeing how they excel in...
Comments / 1