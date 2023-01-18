ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bath, NY

Pet of the Week: Holly, Finger Lakes SPCA

By Carl Aldinger
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OET9z_0kIk4cei00

( WETM ) – Happy Holly is an exuberant young lady (approx. 2 years-old). Despite having a rough start in life (she came to our shelter from an animal cruelty situation), she holds no grudges. Holly is a friendly gal who enjoys playing with her toys, sniffing the scents all around her and meeting new people.  Holly appears to be okay with other dogs, but wouldn’t be a good fit for a home with cats.

Holly is always on the go (not a couch potato), so she is looking for a home with humans that like to be active too. She would also like to find people to love her who would enjoy helping her to learn new things to keep her mind stimulated too.

If you are interested in meeting this fun loving gal, please email info@fingerlakesspca.org or stop by the adoptions center on 72 Cameron Street in Bath (11 am to 4 pm except Thurs. and Sunday closed) in person to inquire or fill out an adoption application.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

