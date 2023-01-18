Read full article on original website
Various News: Mercedes Mone Trains With KUSHIDA and Fred Rosser, Lineup For This Week’s WOW – Women of Wrestling, Braun Strowman Featured In Celtic Warrior Workout
– In a post on Instagram, KUSHIDA revealed that he and Fred Rosser recently trained with Mercedes Mone. He wrote: “The day before the seminar, Sasha-san suddenly sent me a DM. [if I could join tomorrow’s class?] I thought you were joking, but she really came. I was very inspired by her attitude that she still wants to learn wrestling techniques. We’re LOVE Prowrestling. Respect.”
Top 7 Jay Briscoe Moments
The wrestling world was saddened on Tuesday by the death of Jay Briscoe in an automobile accident. While Jay never made it to “New York” and didn’t get to work on the Turner stations, he still made a great impact on professional wrestling during his years in the business. Jay & his brother Mark were one of the best tag teams of the 21st century. No history of Ring of Honor would be complete without telling the story of the Briscoes, who were there from Day One.
Gail Kim Has Proposed Impact Working With Other Companies For All-Women’s Show
Gail Kim recently revealed that she’s proposed the idea of Impact working with other companies for an all-woman’s PPV. Kim was a guest on the Generation of Wrestling podcast for a new interview and during the conversation, she was asked about the idea of an all-women’s show similar to WWE Evolution and NWA EmPowerrr. While both companies did shows in 2018 and 2021, respectively, there hasn’t been any follow-up since.
Various News: Update on AEW Contract Status for AQA, Note on KiLynn King
– As previously reported, AEW talent AQA announced that she was stepping away from wrestling last year and taking a hiatus. AEW had announced her signing in February 2022. According to a report by Fightful Select, AQA has been officially removed from the AEW roster page. Her contract with the company is said to have expired.
Matt Hardy Reveals Message He Received From Jeff Hardy Regarding Jay Briscoe’s Passing
– During the latest edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, Matt Hardy discussed Jay Briscoe and learning about the news of his tragic passing earlier this week. According to Matt Hardy, he received a text message about the news from his brother Jeff Hardy, stating the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
NXT Live Event Results 01.21.2023: Wes Lee vs. Malik Blade, More
A live NXT show was held tonight in Melbourne, FL. You can find the complete results (via Wrestling Bodyslam) and a few highlights below. *Axiom & Dante Chen defeated Tavion Heights & Bryson Montana. *Wendy Choo defeated Elektra Lopez. *Odyssey Jones defeated Kale Dixon. *Isla Dawn defeated Jakara Jackson. *Tyler...
Various News: Chris Masters Says He Hasn’t Been Contacted for WWE Royal Rumble Appearance, Anthem Executives Spotted in LA
– Former WWE Superstar Chris Masters, aka Chris Adonis, tweeted that he hasn’t been contacted by the WWE about appearing in the Royal Rumble. He wrote earlier today, “Sorry to say I have not been contacted for The Rumble and will almost certainly not be taking part at this point.”
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Results From Erie, PA 01.21.2023: Austin Theory vs. Seth Rollins
The Saturday Night’s Main Event live show was held tonight by WWE in Erie, PA. You can find the complete results (per WrestleZone) and some highlights below. *Braun Strowman, Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Ludwig Kaiser, and GUNTHER) *Dolph Ziggler defeated Baron Corbin. *Judgment Day...
Brodie Lee Documentary Premiering Next Month, Amanda Huber Says Her Family Had Nothing To Do With It
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that a documentary about Brodie Lee will debut on Vimeo on Demand on February 3 at 7 PM ET. The special will be called ‘This Is Brodie Lee’ and features interviews with friends, wrestlers and relatives. It follows the first match of his career and was directed by Joe Brand of Classy Wolf Media. Here’s a synopsis:
More Notes on Taping of Last Night’s Jay Briscoe Tribute Show
– As previously reported, an ROH tribute show for Jay Briscoe was filmed last night in Fresno, California after the AEW Dynamite and Rampage tapings. PWInsider reports that Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman, who were at the taping, were rushed to be brought in for the event. Tony Khan and...
Court Bauer Explains Why He Decided To Stop Using Twitter
In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Fightful), MLW founder Court Bauer spoke about why he decided to stop using Twitter and how it ultimately benefitted him. He said: “Probably during the summer. I was like, you go down Twitter, you go on social media and in my role, I’m supposed to hype and promote. We got into this phase, especially in wrestling, where every promoter at the high level is out there hyping and taking all the credit, ‘Look, love me, give me my flowers, I’m delivering all this stuff to you, bow down.’ It gets so self-aggrandizing, that it gets tacky. The shit speaks for itself. The work should speak for itself. I’m getting out of here. Let everyone else go make all the noise, I’m going in the other room, I’m going in the meditation room for a little bit and focusing on doing the good work and putting energy into that. It’s an old thing that Wale used to say to me when we were focused on doing WaleMania and stuff, ‘SHINE. Still Here Ignoring Negative Energy.’ It sounds funky, but it’s such an important thing for his career, for my career, focus on that and put in the work, not just for yourself, but your company, the men and women out there killing themselves in the ring, all the crew in the back putting in long hours, everyone on the team. It’s more important to focus on that than just going out there and trying to get a retweet. Retweets don’t pay, the work you put in pays.”
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Tag Team Tournament Begins
WWE will present a new episode of Smackdown tonight on FOX, featuring the first match in a tag team tournament. The winners of that tournament will face The Usos for the Smackdown tag team titles. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, First Round Match: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus...
Bray Wyatt Makes Return To Firefly Fun House On WWE SmackDown
Bray Wyatt returned to old stomping grounds on this week’s WWE Smackdown, showing up in the Firefly Fun House. Friday’s show saw Wyatt appear in a segment in the Fun House where he reunited with Mercy the Buzzard, Abby the Witch, Ramblin’ Rabbit, and Huskus. The segment...
WWE News: Zach Gowen Backstage At Smackdown, Dark Match From Show
– WWE alumnus Zach Gowan was backstage at this week’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that Gowan, who last worked for WWE in 2004, was visiting with his family at the show. – The dark match for the show saw Liv Morgan defeat Xia Li.
The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens Paid Tribute to Jay Briscoe on Last Night’s Smackdown
During last night’s episode of WWE Smackdown, both The Viking Raiders and Kevin Owens paid tribute to Jay Briscoe. Briscoe passed away earlier this week at the age of 38 in a car accident. During the broadcast, the Raiders (and Valhalla) wore armbands that read ‘Dem Boys’, the nickname...
Jade Cargill Characterizes Charlotte Flair As “Phenomenal”
Jade Cargill shared her opinion on Charlotte Flair during a recent appearance on Bootleg Kev and expressed her admiration for Flair’s talent and range (per Wrestling Inc). Cargill, while already the record holder for the longest title possession in AEW, is comparatively new to the industry, having started her career in 2021. Reflecting on a legacy talent like Flair, Cargill shared her impressions and offered praise for Flair’s recent return to WWE. You can read some highlights and watch the full podcast episode below.
WWE Signs Two New Wrestlers For NXT
PWInsider reports that WWE has signed two new wrestlers to the NXT brand, who have both reported to the Performance Center. These include:. Alexis Gray is a former track and field star from Texas Southern University. She graduated in 2019 with a degree in biology (focused on chemistry). She originally comes from the Bahamas.
Hulk Hogan Added To Raw XXX Lineup
WWE is bringing in another big name for Raw XXX this Monday in Hulk Hogan. The company has added Hogan to its lineup of legends for Monday’s 30th anniversary show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Hogan joins a legends lineup that includes The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Ric Flair, Jerry Lawler, Teddy Long, Ron Simmons, and Kurt Angle.
Konnan Says He Hasn’t Talked With Triple H About AAA-WWE Relationship But There Is Interest
In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Konnan spoke about a relationship between AAA and WWE, noting there’s interest but he hasn’t talked to Triple H about it. Here are highlights:. On AAA working with WWE: “No. I’ve never talked to Hunter personally, but through other channels. There’s been...
