kiwaradio.com
Ron Drenkow Motors Sold
Sheldon, Iowa – A long-time Sheldon auto dealership is changing hands. In a joint press release, officials with Drenknow Motors in Sheldon and Total Motors in Le Mars have announced a transition of ownership. According to the press release, Drenkow’s employees and entire operation (including the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep,...
siouxlandnews.com
Jolly Time Popcorn keeps it in the family as company continues to grow in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Thursday, January 19th is National Popcorn Day and one of the world's most recognizable popcorn brands is right here in Sioux City. We're available in about 99% of all major grocery stores in all 50 states in over 40 countries across the world. They are...
constructiontechnology.media
Gary L. Godbersen: 1940-2023
It is with great sadness that we report the death of GOMACO President, CEO and company cofounder, Gary L. Godbersen. Gary peacefully passed away on January 17, the opening day of World of Concrete 2023. He was 83 years old. Gary dedicated his life to the concrete slipform paving industry....
newsnationnow.com
Iowa official’s wife charged with 52 counts of voter fraud
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The wife of a northwestern Iowa county supervisor has been charged with 52 counts of voter fraud after she allegedly filled out and cast absentee ballots in her husband’s unsuccessful race for a Republican nomination to run for Congress in 2020, federal prosecutors said.
kscj.com
BENEFIT TO BE HELD FOR STRICKEN LAWTON, IOWA MAN
A BENEFIT WILL BE HELD SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR A LAWTON, IOWA MAN WHOSE ILLNESS HAS PREVENTED HIM FROM WORKING AND RESULTED IN MOUNTING MEDICAL EXPENSES. TOM KLUNKER IS A TRUCK DRIVER WHO WAS STRICKEN WHILE ON A DELIVERY TO THE DENVER, COLORADO AREA. PASTOR DAVID ZIRPEL OF REDEEMER LUTHERAN CHURCH...
Radio Iowa
Northwest, northern Iowa hardest hit by snow
Snowfall totals from this latest winter blast are now more than 8 inches in several cities. Northern and northwest Iowa were hit the hardest, with the 8-inch snowfall reports in Floyd, Algona, Britt, and Rock Valley. Nine inches of snow was reported in Auburn. It’ll be sticking around, too, as...
Odd Coyote Sightings Have Iowa Town Warning Residents to ‘Keep Pets Indoors’
Several strange coyote sightings have residents of Salix, Iowa, on edge as the city sends out a grim warning via social media. “COYOTE WARNING: Coyotes have been seen within city limits over the past few days. Keep pets indoors or monitor your pets while they are outside,” the City of Salix posted to their Facebook page on Jan. 13. For a population unaccustomed to wild canines, this comes as a shock.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City metro has heaviest snow in 5 years
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Heavy snow has blanketed a big chunk of Siouxland. Dry air kept some of the heaviest snow rates from materializing, but Sioux City still received the heaviest snow since 2018. The last time Sioux City has had seven or more inches of snow was January...
stormlakeradio.com
Local and Area Snowfall Amounts
The National Weather Service out of Sioux Falls, and meteorologist Peter Rogers, says several inches of snow fell across northwest Iowa last (Wed) night into this (Thur) morning...(audio clip below) Six-and-a-half inches of snow were measured outside the Storm Lake Radio stations, with 89-hundredths of an inch precipitation. Elsewhere, Rogers...
kiow.com
Winter Storm Warning Issued for the Area
Heavy snow is predicted as a Winter Storm Warning is posted for this afternoon through 9am tomorrow morning for the area. Meteorologist Rod Donavon, at the National Weather Service, says the Sioux City area may get more than a foot of snow, while Keokuk may just see rain and flurries.
January 18th and 19th winter storm snowfall totals
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Siouxland is in the process of cleaning up from a winter storm that dropped substantial amounts of snow. Most communities locally measured between 7 and 11 inches of snow accumulation associated with the quick-hitting system. The greatest totals occurred in western parts of Siouxland toward Highway 81. Something unique about […]
Sioux City Fire Rescue quickly extinguishes fire in small business
A fire in a small business was swiftly handled by the Sioux City Fire Rescue team on Saturday.
KELOLAND TV
Major drug bust, shooting investigation, EAB spreads
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s the latest in news and weather for this Friday on First@4. Multiple people have been arrested as part of a drug bust in Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Attorney General and Division of Criminal Investigations are now looking into yesterday’s deadly officer-involved shooting in Rapid City.
siouxlandnews.com
Police: "Don't forget to clear fire hydrants and beware of windrows"
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Siouxland's big dig-out is happening now, as the metro received roughly eight inches of heavy, wet snow over a 12-hour period on Jan. 18 & 19. As you clear your sidewalks and driveways, local first responders are reminding you to also clear around fire hydrants.
Nebraska man sentenced for impregnating minor
United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Juwan Grant, 24, of Decatur, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha for sexual abuse of a minor. United States District Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Grant to imprisonment for 46 months. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from prison, he will begin a 5-year term of supervised release and will be required to register as a sex offender.
Sioux City man sentenced to federal prison for threatening bar patrons with a gun
While at a bar Gomez pointed a gun at two patrons of the bar. He also threatened to "air this place out".
nwestiowa.com
Rock Valley man jailed for meth and more
SIOUX CENTER—A 40-year-old Rock Valley man was arrested about 6:40 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Sioux Center on charges of first-offense possession of a controlled substance — methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a fictitious license, identification card or form; fraudulent use of registration; driving while barred; and driving without required high-risk insurance.
Norfolk woman arrested for DWI, allegedly tested nearly 3 times legal limit
The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said in a release that it was notified by an off-duty Norfolk officer Tuesday around 3:15 p.m. of a possible drunk driver in the student pickup line at Woodland Park elementary school.
kiwaradio.com
Alton Woman, Passenger Taken To Hospital After Accident Near Hull
Alton, Iowa — An Alton woman and her passenger were taken to the hospital after an accident near Hull on Thursday, January 19th. The Sioux County Sheriff’s Office reports that at about 4:20 p.m., 77-year-old Pearl Kellen of Alton was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado southbound on Highway 75, two miles southwest of Hull, when she lost control of the pickup, which entered the west ditch and rolled.
News Channel Nebraska
Vehicles towed, Madison man arrested for DWI
STANTON, Neb. -- The Stanton County Sheriff's Office remained busy during the Wednesday snow storm. Sheriff Mike Unger said multiple vehicles were towed during the storm, and he also said a person was arrested for DWI following an accident. Unger said that around 1 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to,...
