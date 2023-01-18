Read full article on original website
After 38-7 loss, Giants coach Brian Daboll says team 'crash landed'
Following a 38-7 loss to the Eagles in the divisional round of the playoffs, Giants coach Brian Daboll said his team "crash landed."
Brian Daboll ‘felt good’ about fourth-down play that cost Giants
PHILADELPHIA — Across the street from a casino, Brian Daboll gambled big and lost badly. The Giants’ first-year head coach was deserted Saturday night by the magic touch that followed him all season: from a bold decision to go for a winning two-point conversion in the season opener through two fourth-down conversions last week that helped run out the clock in a playoff win over the Vikings. The analytics suggested that going for it on fourth-and-8 from the Eagles’ 40 instead of punting, midway through the first quarter, was a coin flip. The naked eye, however, immediately knew it was a risk...
Heroes, zeros from Giants’ loss to Eagles: Haason Reddick wrecks Big Blue
Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Eagles in Saturday night’s NFC divisional round game. Hero Jalen Hurts sure looked healthy when he completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, compiling a 129 quarterback rating on the way to a 27-0 lead. Zero Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both go into head-coach interviews with other teams Sunday on the wrong foot. The Giants managed 64 yards of first-half offense and allowed 268 rushing yards over four quarters. Unsung hero Haason Reddick tallied sacks on back-to-back plays — a third-and-3 and a fourth-and-8 — in the first quarter to squash a drive that looked destined for at least three points and set up a short field for his team to drive for its second touchdown. Key stat 10: Consecutive losses for the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, dating to 2014.
'We are all hurting': Jaguars suffer crushing defeat in 27-20 playoff loss to Chiefs
KANSAS CITY, MO — A magical run cut just short. The Jacksonville Jaguars (10-9) suffered heartbreak to end their season after the team fell 27-20 to the Kansas City Chiefs (15-3) on Saturday in the AFC Divisional Round of the playoffs. ...
Saquon Barkley can’t envision this being his ‘last time in a Giants uniform’
PHILADELPHIA — Saquon Barkley could not prolong the Giants season on Saturday night and now he enters an offseason of uncertainty. Barkley, a pending free agent, made it clear after the 38-7 loss to the Eagles that he wants to return to the Giants. “I can’t envision that being my last time in a Giants uniform,” Barkley said at his locker. The star running back had one big run in the game, a 39-yarder in the third quarter, but did not have much impact beyond that. He finished the game with nine rushes for 61 yards and two catches for 21 yards in...
