Hero, zeros and full blitz from the Giants’ 38-7 loss to the Eagles in Saturday night’s NFC divisional round game. Hero Jalen Hurts sure looked healthy when he completed 12 of 17 passes for 118 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone, compiling a 129 quarterback rating on the way to a 27-0 lead. Zero Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka and defensive coordinator Wink Martindale both go into head-coach interviews with other teams Sunday on the wrong foot. The Giants managed 64 yards of first-half offense and allowed 268 rushing yards over four quarters. Unsung hero Haason Reddick tallied sacks on back-to-back plays — a third-and-3 and a fourth-and-8 — in the first quarter to squash a drive that looked destined for at least three points and set up a short field for his team to drive for its second touchdown. Key stat 10: Consecutive losses for the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, dating to 2014.

LINCOLN, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO