Dorchester County, SC

Top SC recruit Kam Pringle appears to have mind made up as decision day nears

By Phil Kornblut
The State
 3 days ago

Woodland High School offensive tackle Kam Pringle — considered by some as the state’s top prospect for the 2024 class and one of the nation’s best — is set to announce his college commitment Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. at his school. He has named a final six of South Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Tennessee, Georgia and Florida .

At this point, however, the junior prospect appears to be down to a final one.

“I think he’s made (the decision) already, yes,” said Woodland coach Eddie Ford said. “I think he feels pretty confident about it. I think it came down to two really good schools. I think once it got down to two, I think he got a little torn. Honestly, with the six that were left, I don’t think he could go wrong.”

From his conversations with Pringle, Ford believes he made his decision not on football factors alone.

“The environment,” Ford said. “He said it felt like home. I think he’ll be so relieved after Sunday. The traffic that’s been coming through the school for him has been crazy. Last spring evaluation period, every school in the SEC came through for him. Every school in the ACC came through, as well as a lot of in-state, Michigan, Stanford, Arizona State, it probably had to be 30 Power Five schools.”

Coaches have been burning up the roads in Dorchester County to get to Woodland. USC offensive line coach Lonnie Teasley and offensive line coach Garett Tujague from N.C. State were at the school on Tuesday. Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer was at Pringle’s basketball game Tuesday night, along with Teasley, tight ends coach Jody Wright and new offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart was expected by the school Wednesday via helicopter. Clemson coaches are expected Thursday.

Once Pringle makes his announcement Sunday, Ford said his recruiting will be finished.

“That’s what I told him. We had this conversation,” Ford said. “He wanted to do it early, but I said when you do it early, you’ve got to stick with it. It’s not like signing day and you’re going ahead and signing that day. It’s a long time, but he’s going to enroll early. A year from now, that’s where he’s going to be.”

USC is holding a junior day Saturday, but Ford said he did not believe Pringle plans to attend. His last visit to a campus was to Clemson for the game with USC in late November.

The State

Columbia, SC
