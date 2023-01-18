Read full article on original website
KAKE TV
Crews respond to Saturday morning house fire in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Wichita Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning. Battalion Chief Terry Gresham of the Wichita Fire Department says a call came in just after 2 a.m. of a house fire at 2351 N Roosevelt. When crews arrived they could see flames coming from the garage, who's roof caved in during the fire.
KHP: Wellington man drives off to avoid police, hits patrol car
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Wellington man was taken to the hospital after driving off from police and hitting a patrol car.
KWCH.com
One hospitalized after school bus-bike crash at I-135 & 2nd
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The bicyclist’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to responders at the scene. The bicyclist, riding westbound, rode into the side of the school bus, which was moving southbound. There were no children on the bus. Authorities said the bicyclist, a 45-year-old man, was attempting...
KWCH.com
KHP: Sumner Co. Deputy vehicle hits semi during chase, suspect taken to hospital
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) said a Wellington man fled from Sumner County sheriff’s deputies when he struck a deputy’s vehicle, causing the deputy’s vehicle to strike a semi-truck along Interstate 135. The KHP said 31-year-old Augustus Hart was fleeing from law enforcement...
KAKE TV
Crash near Newton sends 2 to hospital, 1 with serious injuries
SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KAKE) - Two people are in the hospital, one of which is in critical condition, after a crash near Newton. Police say it happened around 7:15 p.m. on I-135 just south of Newton. It was caused by a crate falling off the back of a truck and...
Crews battle fire near Wichita State University
The blaze was reported a little after 2 a.m., in the 2300 block of N. Roosevelt, north of the Wichita State campus. Arriving crews reported flames coming from the garage. Additional units were called.
KAKE TV
Wichita North Junction inching toward completion later this year
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - When most people think of Wichita highways, one thing is usually top of mind – even for drivers like Lana Shaheen, who's had her license for only a couple of months. "There's a lot of construction on the streets I drive through," said Shaheen. Drivers...
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
WIBW
Truck driver hospitalized after vehicle goes airborne off icy western Kan. highway
FINNEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Wichita truck driver was hospitalized after he lost control of his truck on an icy western Kansas highway and it went airborne before it crashed into a field. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 7:40 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19,...
KAKE TV
South Wichita motel fire causes thousands in damage
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A south Wichita motel caught on fire temporarily, displacing 14 people and causing thousands of dollars of damage. The fire happened at a Relax Inn, which is in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, around 6:52 p.m. Fire crews say they believe the fire was caused...
Wichita man seriously injured in rollover crash in Finney County
A Wichita man was hospitalized with serious injuries after a rollover crash in Finney County on Thursday morning.
Fire damages south Wichita apartment building
Fire damaged a single-story apartment building in south Wichita. It happened around 7:00 p.m. Thursday night in the 2200 block of S. Broadway, near Pawnee.
Pedestrian killed in crash in east Wichita
A crash in east Wichita has left one person critically injured and unresponsive.
KWCH.com
Recent serious crash elevates concern over intersection west of Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Saint Marks man is pushing for change with an intersection west of Wichita that’s been a source of concern for neighbors. Dave Hilger is speaking up after his nephew was seriously injured in a crash last Friday night, Jan. 13, at West 21st Street and North 167th Street West.
KWCH.com
Arrest made in connection with threat mentioning Wichita middle school
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita school district confirmed police made an arrest in connection with a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. The district said the school’s staff notified parents that extra security would be at the school Friday following the threat on social media between two people.
KWCH.com
Belle Plaine PD officer honored for lifesaving response after crash into Pizza Hut
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office and Belle Plaine Police Department recognized a Belle Plaine officer for lifesaving efforts at a hectic scene in early November. The fiery crash on Nov. 7 involved a man losing control of his Jeep and driving it into the side...
kfdi.com
Arrest made after threat to Wichita school
Police made an arrest Thursday night after a threat was made on social media toward a Wichita school. A communication between two people included a threat that mentioned Wilbur Middle School. Extra security was in place at the school on Friday, even though the situation was resolved by early morning.
kggfradio.com
Snow Today for Parts of KS
Snow is expected today for parts of central Kansas, while the four-state area should see mostly rain. Wichita will see a mix of rain and snow starting after 10 a.m., changing over to snow after 7 p.m. Areas north and west of Wichita and Emporia could see between a trace and several inches of snow, with accumulation chances increasing to the north and west. In southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma, rain is likely in the afternoon, possibly changing over to snow during the overnight hours with little to no accumulation expected.
kfdi.com
Video released to help ID Wichita shooting suspect
Video has been released in hopes of identifying a suspect in a shooting from January 7. A man was returning home in the area of Mossman and Green, close to 9th and Grove, around 8:43 in the evening. As he was entering his home, someone ran up and fire 17 shots, hitting the man several times. He survived and made it to a hospital a short time later.
Authorities want help solving Jan. 7 shooting case in east Wichita; reward possible
Wichita police say a man was shot by an “unknown suspect” after arriving at a home near Ninth and Grove on Jan. 7.
