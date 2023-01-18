ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshallberg, NC

Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year. In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
CAMP LEJEUNE, NC
Craven County felony drug arrest

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park

NEW BERN, NC
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers

Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Beaufort County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest for:. Any serious crime. The location of stolen...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
RALEIGH, NC
Onslow County begins major stream clean-up

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week. A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26. The...
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
State announces opening of tax season

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting both business and individual income tax returns over the next few weeks. The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 corporate income and franchise, partnership Income, and estates and trust income tax returns by Friday, Jan. 27. The NCDOR anticipates...
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
BEAUFORT, NC

