Teenagers confess to Onslow County Public Safety Memorial vandalizing
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two teenagers confessed to vandalizing a county memorial that honors first responders killed in the line of duty. The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office announced a 15-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl graffitied anti-Christian phrases and symbols on the monument. Churchgoers at Tar Landing Baptist...
Onslow County Sheriff Office introducing body cameras
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One Sheriff Office here in the East is finally getting fitted with new gear, after waiting over a year. In 2022, the Department of Justice committed nearly 230 thousand dollars in grant money to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office for new body cameras from Watch Guard technologies.
DEPUTIES: Probation officer meeting turns into bust after drugs found on Craven Co. woman
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a woman showed up at her probation office with a bunch of different drugs on her. Craven County deputies say on Tuesday, Tabitha Paul was meeting with her probation officer when the drugs were found. The 31-year-old woman is now charged with felony...
UPDATE: Two dead, one wounded in a New Bern shopping center shootout
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Three people were shot in a shootout at a New Bern shopping center early Saturday morning leaving two men dead. Police say it happened around 3:00 a.m. at the Market Place Shopping Center on 1505 South Glenburnie Road. When officers arrived, they found three people...
Camp Lejeune Marine charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - A Marine sergeant based at Camp Lejeune faces charges in connection to the January 6 U.S. Capitol riot. Sgt. Dodge Hellonen was arrested Wednesday and charged alongside two other Marines for unlawfully entering the U.S. Capitol. From pictures posted to the Instagram account of Michah Coomer,...
Craven County felony drug arrest
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is arrested and charged with having drugs in his home. Craven County deputies and New Bern police raided a home on Hudnell Road in Ernul as the result of an ongoing drug investigation. During the search, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, items...
Storm drainage work begins in New Bern park
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers
Beaufort County Crime Stoppers is on a mission to fight crime in your neighborhood. Beaufort County citizens are taking back the streets, one crime at a time. Beaufort County Crime Stoppers pays rewards up to $1000 for information leading to an arrest for:. Any serious crime. The location of stolen...
Eastern Carolina Marine to be honored with Bronze Star
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Marine stationed here in the East is being honored Friday for his heroic service to our nation. Master Sgt. Kevin Haunschild will be awarded the bronze star for his heroic actions in support of the evacuation of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan in August 2021.
State Highway Patrol graduates 36 new troopers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A new set of state troopers have graduated from the 157th program. The North Carolina Highway Patrol welcomes 36 troopers from the Basic Highway Patrol School. These troopers completed 27 weeks of extensive training. The ceremony was held at the Shepherd’s Church in Cary at 10:00...
Employee seriously burned after fire damages Beaufort County boat manufacturer
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An employee of a boat manufacturer was seriously burned when a fire this afternoon destroyed part of the Beaufort County business. Firefighters were called around 1:30 p.m. to Pamlico Boat & Fiberglass Repair on Magnolia School Road, east of Washington. The company makes custom boats and fiberglass parts.
Onslow County begins major stream clean-up
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A major stream clean-up in one Eastern Carolina county is set to begin next week. A large portion of Backswamp and Squires Run Creek will be restored, thanks to a $377,335 grant from the Department of Agriculture. The Onslow County Soil & Water Conservation District...
New all-way stop coming to Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Drivers in Onslow County will have to come to a complete stop at one intersection. Crews from the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be installing additional stop signs at the intersection of Murrill Brown Road and Ben Williams Road on Thursday, January 26. The...
Jacksonville gym installs UV lights to cut down airborne viruses
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A gym in the east has new technology to help in the fight against COVID-19. Lighting company, USUV Clean, installed ultraviolet lights inside Velo cycle studio in Jacksonville. The lights use ultraviolet technology to eliminate airborne pathogens while indoors. Research from the UK and Irving Medical...
State announces opening of tax season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Revenue will begin accepting both business and individual income tax returns over the next few weeks. The NCDOR anticipates accepting 2022 corporate income and franchise, partnership Income, and estates and trust income tax returns by Friday, Jan. 27. The NCDOR anticipates...
East Carteret girls hold off Southside, Mariners boys roll
BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.
