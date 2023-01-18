BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - East Carteret girls had the lead to 20 points in the third and had to hang on late to edge Southside 52-47. Ka’nyah O’Neal led the charge back for the Seahawks. She had 29 points, most in the second half. She fouled out with about 90 seconds to play after cutting the lead to 2.

