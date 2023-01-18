ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Institute, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAZ

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
wchstv.com

Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Two suspects sought, one in custody in connection with Charleston vehicle break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person is in custody and two others are sought in connection with a string of Charleston vehicle break-ins, police said. Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, are wanted for grand larceny in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.
CHARLESTON, WV
Lootpress

Juvenile arrested after stabbing sister with hunting knife during argument

SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile male has been arrested following an altercation with his sister on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Surrey Terrace in the Saint Albans area of Kanawha County regarding an incident which had transpired between two siblings.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
SAINT ALBANS, WV
WSAZ

Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says

HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of driving drunk was arrested Wednesday evening after he crashed into a home, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road on Wednesday in Hernshaw around 9:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies reported...
HERNSHAW, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge

BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
ASHLAND, KY
WVNS

Break-in at King-Tut Drive In

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy