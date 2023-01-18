Read full article on original website
West Virginia woman charged with domestic battery for throwing remote at wife
WOOD COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Authorities said a Wood County, West Virginia, woman faces domestic charges after she threw a remote at her wife during an argument. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said deputies came to Meadowbrook Acres for a domestic incident on Thursday. Deputies said they spoke with the complainant, who said she […]
WSAZ
5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools. The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate...
WSAZ
Man sought by police in school lockdowns wanted by Metro drug unit
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County SWAT Team on Wednesday morning carried out a search warrant for a man in the Dunbar/Institute area. The team was helping the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT) with an investigation. When the team showed up, Chief Deputy Joe Crawford said the wanted man already left.
wchstv.com
Deputies: Man accused of phone line wire theft in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man faces multiple charges after utility workers said they witnessed him stealing wire from an active phone line Wednesday in Kanawha County. Lowell T. Parsons, 42, of Kenna is charged with grand larceny and destruction of property, according to a news release from...
Authorities seek alleged stabbing suspect in Meigs County, Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Authorities in Meigs County, Ohio, are searching for a suspect in an alleged stabbing. According to the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident happened around 9:17 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 in the Bone Hollow Road area near Middleport. Deputies say law enforcement secured the scene for medical personnel […]
wchstv.com
Second copper theft destroys lighting at Kanawha County baseball field
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A second copper theft has been reported at a Kanawha County baseball field, destroying another Mountaineer Little League lighting system. Outdoor lights and breaker boxes at Ruthlawn Field in Charleston were stripped of copper, according to a Facebook post from Mountaineer Little League. The theft...
West Virginia man arrested for phone line theft
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– A Sissonville man is in custody for grand larceny and destruction of property after allegedly stealing $9,000 worth of telephone line wire. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a theft at Frontier Communications on Wednesday, Jan. 18 on Sissonville Drive. Deputies say the call came in from two […]
wchstv.com
Wood County woman accused of throwing remote at wife charged with domestic battery
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies in Wood County report a woman was arrested after being accused of throwing a remote control at her wife during an argument. Serena Paige Berden, 29, has been charged with domestic battery, according to a Facebook post from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
wchstv.com
W.Va. law enforcement agencies look at benefits of dashboard and body cameras
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — You may think it's the norm but in reality, many law enforcement agencies across West Virginia don't have dashboard or body cameras while on duty. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office will be the latest department to get them, but it's taken more than a...
wchstv.com
Two suspects sought, one in custody in connection with Charleston vehicle break-ins
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — One person is in custody and two others are sought in connection with a string of Charleston vehicle break-ins, police said. Brandon Boucher, 21, of Leon, and Brucey Hancock, 30, of Charleston, are wanted for grand larceny in connection with vehicle break-ins in the Rolling Hills neighborhood, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.
Juvenile arrested after stabbing sister with hunting knife during argument
SAINT ALBANS, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A juvenile male has been arrested following an altercation with his sister on Wednesday. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department reports that on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at around 7:00pm, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Surrey Terrace in the Saint Albans area of Kanawha County regarding an incident which had transpired between two siblings.
WSAZ
Man caught by employees cutting live wire, disrupts service
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va (WSAZ) – A man is behind bars for grand larceny after he was caught by Frontier Communications employees cutting a live phone line on Wednesday, Jan. 18. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened around 5:30 p.m. According to deputies, two employees witnessed...
wchstv.com
Rockslide reported west of St. Albans, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County dispatchers said a rockslide was reported Friday west of St. Albans. There was report of a rock at Ruthdale Road at the underpass. The state Division of Highways is taking care of the situation. West Virginia 511 was advising to use caution...
wchstv.com
Florida man charged with murdering Huntington woman after body found in vehicle
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHE) — A Florida man charged with the murder of a Huntington woman was arraigned Friday with a bond set at $1 million. David Maurice Reed was stopped along Interstate 75, south of Lexington, Kentucky after leading authorities on a pursuit of more than 40 miles. "We...
WSAZ
Impaired driver crashes into home in stolen car, sheriff says
HERNSHAW, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of driving drunk was arrested Wednesday evening after he crashed into a home, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. The accident happened in the 3500 block of Lens Creek Road on Wednesday in Hernshaw around 9:45 p.m. Sheriff’s deputies reported...
2 people taken to hospital after 3-vehicle crash on Kentucky bridge
BOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK) — Boyd County 911 says there was a three-vehicle accident on the 13th Street Bridge in Ashland, Kentucky. Dispatchers say the crash happened around 6 p.m. on Friday. Two patients were taken to King’s Daughters Hospital in Ashland, according to dispatchers. Crews are still on the scene, dispatchers say. Responders include […]
wchstv.com
Three dozen protesters voice concerns at Jackson County Board of Education meeting
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — About three dozen protesters called for a change outside Jackson County Board of Education offices before Thursday's school board meeting. The demand for action was the latest protest following an alleged sexual abuse incident police said happened several months ago at Ripley High School.
Break-in at King-Tut Drive In
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Officers from Beckley Police Department confirm a local favorite restaurant has suffered a break-in. The call came from King-Tut Drive In early Thursday, January 19, 2023. The store confirms they will have a delayed opening due to the break-in. “We were one of several businesses affected last night per the police. […]
West Virginia man accused of holding 15-year-old girl against her will arrested in Ohio
CHARLESON, WV (WOWK)—A man wanted for soliciting a minor in Lincoln County, West Virginia was arrested in Ohio on Wednesday. According to the US Marshals Service, Dustin Daugherty was taken into custody in Fresno, Ohio by US Marshals. He was wanted in Lincoln County for soliciting a minor, child concealment, obstructing an officer, making false […]
wchstv.com
Undercover operation in Charleston leads to citations for three employees at vape shops
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An undercover operation in Charleston focused on finding vape shop employees who were selling to underage buyers led to three citations. Members of the Charleston Police Department's Special Enforcement Unit executed the operation by sending in an underage confidential informant to see who would sell the underage buyer vapes.
