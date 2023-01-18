ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkview, WV

West Virginia McDonald’s employee allegedly robs and stabs victim in face

By Isaac Taylor
WTRF- 7News
 3 days ago

UPDATE (9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18): The man who allegedly attacked a person with a knife during an armed robbery at an Elkview McDonald’s has been identified.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the McDonald’s at the 100 block of Crossings Mall after they were told that a man had been robbed and injured with a knife in the restroom.

According to a release, the victim was followed by a McDonald’s employee into the restroom where he was robbed and stabbed in the face and neck.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

31-year-old Richard Thornton, of Elkview, was arrested near the Speedway on the 1000 block of Little Sandy Road. KCSO ways that Thornton was still in possession of the victim’s wallet and a bloody fixed-blade knife.

Thornton was charged with robbery with a deadly weapon and malicious wounding.

According to court records, Thornton is serving a one-year probation for attempted malicious wounding of emergency service personnel, effective August 18, 2022. That incident happened in September 2019.

Thornton was originally charged with two counts of attempted murder in connection to that incident; however, he accepted a plea agreement to dismiss those charges, according to court records.

In February 2019, Thornton was also charged with burglary, but the charge was dismissed

ELKVIEW, WV (WOWK) — A person was detained after they allegedly attacked a person with a knife during a robbery at the McDonald’s at the Crossings Mall in Elkview.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says they are on the scene and medics are treating the victim.

The names of the parties involved have not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

