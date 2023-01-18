IT'S ALIVE: Bruce Springsteen "Badlands" (Madison Square Garden, 1979)

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In the 1970's, Bruce Springsteen was guaranteed to give a high-intensity performance and leave his all on the stage. When Musicians United for Safe Energy (MUSE) organized their No Nukes concerts against the use of nuclear energy, they knew The Boss would be explosive on his own.Springsteen performed at Madison Square Garden over two September nights for the event; the show would eventually be highlighted on the 2021 live album and concert film The Legendary 1979 No Nukes Concerts. He had recently released his 1978 album Darkness on the Edge of Town, following 1975's Born to Run, and most of the show is pulled from those releases.Watch Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform "Badlands" at Madison Square Garden below.

