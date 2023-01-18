Read full article on original website
Pleasant Hill coffee shop recently burglarized overnight
A man burglarized a Pleasant Hill coffee shop overnight recently, according to the Pleasant Hill Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
Moving Nightmare: Berkeley family's belongings stuck in pod at damaged warehouse
BERKELEY, Calif. - Moving can be stressful, but one Berkeley family’s experience is just plain awful. Jessica Tai and Chris Ward packed up everything they own into a PODS storage container, trusting it would make the trip from Connecticut to their new home in California. Instead, it has been stuck in a damaged warehouse in West Oakland, and they are unsure when or if they will ever get their belongings back.
Castro Valley clothing optional community isolated by massive landslide
CASTRO VALLEY -- The havoc created by 22 days of rains continued to create headaches for residents across the Bay Area including a clothing optional community near Castro Valley.Local resident Robby Phillips said the access problems began around New Years Eve when erosion began slowly eating away at the only road into the Sequoians Clothes Free Property."It started New Years Eve and the little bits of it would go away and it would be fine," Phillips, who has lived on the property for 26 years, told KPIX.But this week the entire private roadway leading to the Sequoians Clothes Free Property...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless Santa Rosa man killed by fire after smoking fentanyl
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - An unhoused man in Santa Rosa is dead after accidentally setting himself on fire from smoking narcotics, officials said. Around 1 a.m. in the 1200 block of Santa Rosa Ave., the unnamed victim went behind a business and began smoking what is believed to be fentanyl. Shortly after using, he lay down with heatable gel pads in his pocket, according to authorities.
KTVU FOX 2
Mother of mentally ill man accused of killing Oakland postal worker speaks out
OAKLAND, Calif. - The mother of a man with bipolarity and schizophrenia called for greater awareness of mental illness following the death of a U.S. Postal Service worker in Oakland last week. Wilbert Winchester, 28, allegedly stabbed Dilma Franks-Spruill to death Jan. 11, in the 1500 block of Eighth Street...
Berkeley billboards raising awareness about antisemitism left defaced, nonprofit says
The nonprofit co-founder says the billboards, meant to educate about antisemitism, were vandalized this week after someone spray painted phrases like "Free Palestine" on them.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco hit-and-run survivor wants to be a voice for helping others
SAN FRANCISCO - A San Francisco woman who survived a hit-and-run crash that left her with life-threatening injuries, shared her story about recovery. Alex Tamez said she has a responsibility to help others. She also spoke about her frustration in dealing with one aspect in her journey. Tamez is embracing...
KTVU FOX 2
2 shootings in Oakland only hours apart: Police
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are investigating two shootings that occurred Saturday morning and afternoon in Oakland, leaving two injured. The first shooting occurred in the 1700 block of West St. around 11:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officials found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is currently in stable condition.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland community leaders upset chief put on administrative leave
OAKLAND, Calif. - Community leaders in Oakland, who worked closely with Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong in violence prevention efforts, were stunned Friday after learning the city’s top cop was placed on administrative leave. It’s still unclear what the future holds for the chief and whether he’ll keep his job...
Suspected armed bank robber arrested in Daly City
Police have arrested a man suspected of robbing the same bank twice last year, according to a press release from the South San Francisco Police Department.
KTVU FOX 2
SF Chinatown prepares to celebrate the year of the rabbit — a time for hope
San Francisco - The sound of firecrackers will be heard in Chinatowns on both sides of the bay this weekend. Chinese New Year falls on Sunday and the preparations for celebrations are in full swing. This important cultural holiday is focused on family, food and good fortune. There is a...
San Francisco man arrested after violent home invasion in San Carlos
SAN CARLOS -- A suspect who forced his way into a San Carlos home early Saturday morning, assaulted and injured an occupant and then barricaded himself in the residence was taken into custody about three hours later without incident or use of force, police said.Omar Areas, 42, of San Francisco, was booked into San Mateo County Jail around 9 a.m. Saturday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, residential burglary and domestic violence, according to police.The case began when a man forced his way into the home in the 300 block of Dartmouth Avenue early Saturday and attacked another...
KTVU FOX 2
Revolving door of Oakland top cops showcases department's instability
OAKLAND, Calif. - When news broke this week that the chief of the Oakland Police Department was placed on administrative leave, it may have come as a surprise to some, but the department's top-cop position has had a problematic history. The high turnover of police chiefs has been an embarrassment...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Chinatown prepares for hope and prosperity in the 'Year of the Rabbit'
Red envelopes and the significance of tangerines explained in this Lunar New Year report from San Francisco Chinatown. This year is the 'year of the rabbit,' a year of hope.
KTVU FOX 2
Former Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick reacts to latest department developments
OAKLAND, Calif. - Former Oakland police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick is reacting to the latest developments within the department involving Chief LeRonne Armstrong being placed on paid administrative leave. Kirkpatrick was the chief prior to Armstrong's tenure, she had promoted him to deputy chief and said she was surprised that he...
KTVU FOX 2
Community holds vigil for pedestrian killed at San Francisco intersection
There was a call to action in San Francisco Friday. Dozens of people shut down several blocks of Valencia Street after a pedestrian was hit and killed at an intersection there. It was the city's second traffic fatality in just 20 days.
oaklandside.org
Oakland loses second homelessness chief in two years
The city of Oakland’s top homelessness official is off the job, making him the second person to last less than a year in the role. Daniel Cooper, a public health professional from North Carolina, was hired last spring to become the city’s second homelessness administrator in as many years. The high-profile position was created in 2020 to coordinate Oakland’s homelessness response and to inform public policy.
NBC Bay Area
Residents React Following Police Raid at East San Jose Home
A major police raid in east San Jose has residents feeling relieved, after they say the situation was getting out of hand with suspect activity going on all hours of the night. SWAT agents were seen confiscating computers and detaining several people. The incident took place on Harbor Avenue. San...
KTVU FOX 2
Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill
Landslide threatens neighborhood in Orinda, one home already taken downhill. A landslide continues to threaten a beautiful hillside neighborhood in Orinda as crews work to see what can be done before there’s even more destructive movement. A magnificent house now lies at least thirty feet below where it was and in complete shambles.
Dog rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach in SF
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A dog was rescued after being buried under large rocks at Ocean Beach, the Animal Care & Control San Francisco announced in a Facebook post on Thursday. The dog, a 1-year-old female Springer Spaniel named Gwen, was discovered by someone who was jogging on the beach. The jogger, Brian Glover, heard […]
