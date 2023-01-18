Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Related
bbbtv12.com
Joe Mack Lisenbee, Knoxville
Joe Mack Lisenbee, age 77, of Knoxville, went to be his heavenly father, on January 14, 2023. He was born in Lake City and moved to Oak Ridge in the 1950s. Joe was a Class of 1962 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He enlisted in US Army after graduation and attended bootcamp at Ft. Gordan, GA. Joes served as an honor guard member in Washington D.C. before ending his military career ended in 1968. Joe received a bachelor’s degree from Roane State Community College in 1980 and went on to start a career as a car salesman. He worked at various major dealerships in Oak Ridge and Knoxville before retiring in 2010. Joe very much enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with his wife and children.
WATE
Local Church brings new initiative to discuss difficult issues
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Days of Dialogue: A Southern City Speaks is a new initiative started by the Episcopal Church of the Ascension to allow locals to speak on and discuss issues that society finds difficult to talk about with others. The kickoff event to the new initiative starts on Saturday Jan. 21. where two performances of a very unique, one act, one man play is being presented.
Magnolia Ave crash causes family, kids to lose housing at nonprofit
A family and some children are without a place to live after a drag racing crash on Magnolia Avenue killed one person and left two children injured.
Rodent infestation found in Knoxville restaurant during health inspection
The presence of rodents is just one of several critical violations found during a recent health inspection at a Cali-Mex-style restaurant in East Knox County.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville ‘free store’ offers items for those in need
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An organization based out of Knoxville will be hosting a free store this month, where people can either donate their extra items or grab something they need. First Aid Collective Knoxville representatives said January’s free store would take place in Montgomery Village Ministry. Those interested can...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee has sixth least-healthy population, study says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - According to a study by Forbes Advisory, several states across the country are ranked as having the least healthy population. Tennessee is ranked as the sixth least healthy population. Samantha Ehrlich, an associate professor at the University of Tennessee Department of Public Health, said 25 to...
bbbtv12.com
Kenneth Joe Northcutt, 91
Kenneth Joe Northcutt, aged 91, went to be with his Lord, on January 13, 2023. He was born on a sharecropper farm on October 29, 1931, in Nixon, TN, and grew up in Corinth, MS. Joe attended Robertsville Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Army serving in the Korean War. He moved to Oak Ridge in 1954, where he worked at Y-12 and Oak Ridge National Laboratory for 30 years. At ORNL, Joe analyzed moon rocks from Apollo missions. He made many trips to NASA in Houston and met several astronauts, truly a highlight of his working career.
wcyb.com
Greenworks manufacturing plant opens in Morristown, expected to bring 150 jobs
MORRISTOWN, Tenn--A 180,000 square foot commercial center for manufacturing and engineering is now open in Morristown. In a new release, Greenworks Commercial said they are the leading provider of lithium-ion battery-operated, zero-emission outdoor power equipment. “I’m extremely proud that Greenworks chose Morristown/Hamblen County for its newest manufacturing plant,” said Hamblen...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
wvlt.tv
You may hear Oak Ridge public warning sirens next week
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge personnel will be doing maintenance work on the city’s public warning siren system throughout the week of Jan. 23, 2023. During that time, you may hear individual sirens going off, but you don’t need to worry. The sirens are in place...
wymt.com
Former pastor with EKY ties dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WYMT) - A former pastor at an Eastern Kentucky church died this past weekend in East Tennessee. Carl Dean Buchanan died Saturday at his home in Knoxville. Buchanan served as pastor for First Baptist Church in Hazard from 1992 until 1999. In addition to his work in the...
bbbtv12.com
Roger Alexander Rhea, Clinton
Roger Alexander Rhea of Clinton, TN passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2022, at the age of 85 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Roger was born on August 7, 1937, to J.B. and Thelma Grace (McDonald) Rhea. After graduating from Clinton High School in 1955, he founded Rhea’s...
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
WBIR
Affordable homes coming to Blount Co.
A non-profit is building affordable homes in Blount Co. It comes at a time when high prices are making it especially tough to think about buying a home.
bbbtv12.com
Margaret Naomi “Nanny” Wyrick Moore, Harriman
Mrs. Margaret Naomi “Nanny” Wyrick Moore, age 84, a resident of Harriman, Tennessee passed away Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at her home with her loving daughter by her side. She was born September 30, 1938, in Kingston, Tennessee. Naomi was a loving wife, mother, and friend. She was a member and faithfully attended the Harriman Baptist Tabernacle for over 40 years. Her life was circled around and within her family and church and she loved them with all her heart. Her smile was contagious, and her kindness reflected a Godly, virtuous woman. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hollie Wyrick & Pearl Wyrick; husband, John Moore; sisters; Betty Gallaher, Helen Ladd, and Ruth Rose; and brothers, Paul Gene Wyrick and Howard Wyrick.
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Tennessee
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Tennessee.
FOX Carolina
USGS: Earthquake reported near NC, TN border
CHEROKEE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake hit near the North Carolina and Tennessee border early Thursday morning. The 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit 5.7 miles of Cherokee, NC around 12:19 a.m., according to USGS. It had a depth of 0 kilometers. This earthquake...
bbbtv12.com
Clinton QB Joshua Keith Receives D1 Offer
According to Joshua Keith’s Twitter account today, he has received an offer to play for the Marshall Thundering Herd football team. Keith is a tremendous athlete and did not say if the offer was as a quarterback or as an athlete. According to the QBHitList.com, Keith is a “legit dual threat who is very hard to contain within the pocket, most dangerous while on the run.” They go on to say that he is a “strong armed QB who can let it rip anywhere on the field.”
Cumberland Ave. developer files for demolition permits for many buildings
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Developers have filed requests for demolition permits on many properties along Cumberland Avenue, including many properties from the location of Hanna's Cafe down to the Shell gas station down the road. The requests show that buildings are expected to be demolished from the top, down using...
bbbtv12.com
Eva Cox Claybourne, Kingston
Eva Cox Claybourne, age 59, of Kingston passed away Sunday, January 16, 2023, at her home. She was born November 7, 1963, in Ozone and was a lifelong resident of Roane County. Her children and grandchildren were her whole life and she loved them very much. Preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Nathaniel Claybourne; father, Paul Cox, Sr.
Comments / 0