Joe Mack Lisenbee, age 77, of Knoxville, went to be his heavenly father, on January 14, 2023. He was born in Lake City and moved to Oak Ridge in the 1950s. Joe was a Class of 1962 graduate of Oak Ridge High School. He enlisted in US Army after graduation and attended bootcamp at Ft. Gordan, GA. Joes served as an honor guard member in Washington D.C. before ending his military career ended in 1968. Joe received a bachelor’s degree from Roane State Community College in 1980 and went on to start a career as a car salesman. He worked at various major dealerships in Oak Ridge and Knoxville before retiring in 2010. Joe very much enjoyed cooking, reading, and spending time with his wife and children.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO