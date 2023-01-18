Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Wine-Themed Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
The time that a $4 flea market picture frame hid an original copy of the Declaration of IndependenceAnita DurairajAdamstown, PA
4 Fun Things Happening in Lancaster, PA This WeekendMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Eating Out on a Student Budget in Lancaster, PA? 4 Places to VisitMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Small Business Spotlight: Cafe Arabella, LititzMelissa FrostLititz, PA
Related
abc27.com
Driver injured in Lebanon County crash
SOUTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One person has been injured in a crash on Saturday, Jan. 21 in Lebanon County. According to police, they were dispatched at 1:52 a.m. to a crash on Long Hill Road, in South Londonderry township. Officer John Dengler has told abc27 that it was a one-vehicle crash with injuries.
local21news.com
Man wanted after alleged phone theft leads to discovery of gun and crack cocaine: police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police in Lancaster County say a man is wanted after the alleged theft of a phone led to the discovery of a gun and crack. According to the Manheim Township Police, a person reported the theft of a phone from their home to police on January 12.
Reward offered for information regarding 2015 Lancaster robbery and beating
LANCASTER, Pa. — A $1,000 reward has been offered to catch three reported robbery suspects in Lancaster. On Monday, Nov. 30, 2015, shortly after 9 p.m., the victim was robbed on the 200 block of Beaver Street. According to Lancaster County Crime Stoppers, the victim walked east along the...
abc27.com
Men accused of stealing TVs while faking heart attack in Cumberland County
LOWER ALLEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police say two men allegedly stole two televisions while one faked a medical episode. According to Lower Allen Township Police, on Jan. 15 two men entered a BJ’s Wholesale Club checkout line with two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98.
WGAL
Coroner on the scene of York County crash
CONEWAGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The coroner has been called to a crash in York County. Emergency dispatchers say the single-vehicle crash occurred just before 2:30 p.m. in the 3400 block of Bull Road in Conewago Township. Northern York County Regional Police are investigating.
abc27.com
Police investigate shots fired in Manheim Borough
MANHEIM BOROUGH, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Manheim are investigating an incident of shots fired in Manheim, Lancaster County, during the overnight hours of Friday, Jan. 20. According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Main Street at 2:14 a.m. for a report of gunshots in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered spent shell casings but no victims or suspects.
Police looking to ID suspect in Luzerne County armed robbery
WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The White Haven Police Department is investigating an armed robbery. According to the White Haven Police Department, there was an armed robbery at the Uni-Mart gas station in Foster Township, Friday at 2:40 P.M. Police say the suspect is a light skin Hispanic male with a black mustache and […]
Man fakes heart attack in TV-stealing scheme
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of faking a heart attack in order to carry out a theft. Police say the man, pictured above, was working with another man to steal two Samsung TVs valued at $2,349.98 from BJ's Wholesale Club in Cumberland County.
Police in Susquehanna Township are searching for missing teen
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Susquehanna Township Police are searching for a missing teen. A'layaisha Bartow, 16, has not been seen since Sunday, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue sweatshirt, unknown color pants and red and black Air Jordan sneakers. If you have any information on her whereabouts...
iheart.com
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA
Man Arrested for Multiple Catalytic Converter Thefts in Central PA. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A Georgia man is charged with stealing catalytic converters in five areas of Central Pennsylvania. Officials say the arrest stemmed from a traffic stop near Elizabethtown in Lancaster County. Police believe the driver, 35-year-old Christopher Lee, had just stolen a catalytic converter from a disabled car on the highway. Through phone records, police say they've also been able to connect Lee with similar thefts in Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, as well as in Westminster, Maryland. State police have also charged Christopher Heath of York in the case -- they believe he was buying the stolen parts.
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
PSP find link between dead minor and bank robbery
WOMELSDORF BOROUGH, BERKS COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say they were conducting a search regarding a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday when a young man, connected to the robbery, was found dead inside his home. According to PSP, a white male walked into the Fulton Bank at 2400 Conrad Weiser Parkway in Womelsdorf […]
Missing central Pa. man found dead: state police
A missing York County man was found dead in Delaware on Thursday, Pennsylvania State Police said. Authorities said Delaware State Police found 38-year-old Daniel Hesketh dead in New Castle County, Delaware. The circumstances and cause of death are still under investigation, according to state police. State police said Hesketh left...
WGAL
Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department release warning about scam
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — TheNorthern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is warning residents about scammers posing as police. "The NLCRPD main phone number of 717-733-0965 has again been spoofed by scammers calling out of the Texas or southern state areas. Remember, if the NLCRPD is trying to reach you by phone the police officer will clearly identify themselves and be able to provide very specific reasons for the call. If you receive a scam call using our phone number, feel free to report it to us at the number above or you may call the county non-emergency dispatch center at 717-664-1180 to request to speak with an officer."
Pennsylvania state trooper arrested following alleged road rage incident
Witnesses say he forced another vehicle off the road near Longwood Gardens and pointed his gun at other cars.
Central Pa. teenager reported missing
A 17-year-old boy is missing from his Lancaster home, police said. The Lancaster Bureau of Police on Friday reported Juan Figueroa-DeJesus missing. It is unclear from what part of the city he is missing, or exactly when he was last seen. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to...
WGAL
Gunman tries to rob homeowner in York County
SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police are looking for the person who tried to rob a homeowner and shot at him in York County. Police said the incident happened Saturday in Spring Garden Township. "That's not normal for this part of the area," neighbor Beth Spahr said. According to...
Man wanted in Northumberland County
WATSONTOWN, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBERE/WYOU) — Police are searching for a man in Northumberland County who is wanted on multiple charges. Police in Watsontown say they are looking for 35-year-old Rick Waugaman, from Milton. He is a white male, about 5’11 weighing 200 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes officials say. Police say Waugaman […]
16-year-old boy linked to armed bank robbery found dead, state police say
Editor’s note: Suicidal thoughts and behaviors can be reduced. If you are in crisis, call the National 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 9-8-8 or visiting 988lifeline.org. A teen boy suspected of an armed Berks County bank robbery died by suicide Wednesday as troopers arrived at his home...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 0