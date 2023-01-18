Effective: 2023-01-21 23:16:00 MST Expires: 2023-01-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Be prepared for rapidly changing conditions, including slick spots on roadways. Target Area: Clark; Codington; Day; Deuel; Grant; Hamlin; Marshall; Roberts; Spink DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and northeast South Dakota. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing fog could lead to icy roadways.

CODINGTON COUNTY, SD ・ 1 HOUR AGO